Valorant: Complete Harbor Sunset guide

Agent Harbor has slowly risen up the ranks in Valorant, and is currently considered a menace to play against in the correct scene. With the introduction of a new map, Sunset, in Episode 7 Act 2, and some major tweaks to abilities, the water bender from India looks to cement his place in the changing meta. His unique abilities, combined with Sunset's favorable map design, make Harbor one of the most useful Controllers.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is set to direct the tactical shooter to have a more mechanically approached gameplay. It brings a nerf to a lot of Agent abilities as Riot Games wants players to focus more on gun fights. Harbor, being one of the those who escaped the nerfs, will possibly get more playtime as gamers figure out how to use him on Sunset.

Use Harbor on Valorant's new map Sunset to block off wide choke points and gain map control

Harbor has been a hit-or-miss in Valorant since his release. However, he has recently seen a moderate amount of gameplay with the shifting meta as many pros are starting to prefer double Controllers on certain maps.

Harbor's abilities in the game include:

Cascade - He gets two rolling water waves that can be cast forward for a certain distance.

He gets two rolling water waves that can be cast forward for a certain distance. Cove - Harbor deploys a shield that blocks bullets.

Harbor deploys a shield that blocks bullets. High Tide - He can cast a water wall that can be bent in any direction.

He can cast a water wall that can be bent in any direction. Reckoning - His ultimate summons a pool on the ground. All enemies within it are targeted by concussion strikes.

Let us now see Harbor's uses on attack and defense on Sunset.

Harbor Attack guide on Sunset map in Valorant

Cascade

On the attack side, Harbor's Cascade will be especially useful in taking Mid, A Main, or A Elbow control. Push up behind it and take help from the team's Initiator to surprise defenders on the other side.

Cove

The Cove is most useful on the attack side to provide cover to the player planting the spike. You can, however, occasionally use it to escape from tight situations.

High Tide

This will be the primary ability to help your teammates into the bomb sites or take over control of certain parts of the map. For example, the Mid area of Sunset is wide open and a playground for the Operator's users, so you can use your High Tide to block vision and take control with the help of flashes and recons.

Reckoning

Harbor's ultimate is best used on attack during site executes. It pinpoints enemy locations and forces them to relocate, making it annoying to face as a site anchor.

Harbor Defense guide on Sunset in Valorant

Cascade

On defense, Harbor excels over at B Main or A Main. Cascade covers the wide entrances perfectly, unlike a few other Controllers, and helps your team get advanced positioning. You can also coordinate with your team's Initiator to catch enemies off guard through the wall.

Cove

The Cove, on defense, should be kept specifically for spike defuse scenarios. However, on certain occasions, it can be used to make some unique plays, which really test your creativity.

High Tide

Again useful during site retakes to block off the primary choke points and provide cover. Harbor can also use this, in combination with other abilities from your teammates, to get early map control, preferably towards Mid.

Reckoning

Harbor's ultimate, Reckoning, is one of the best during retakes. It forces the enemies off the bomb site and gives your team an enormous positional advantage.

Harbor takes a little time to learn, but with the correct team composition and proper communication, he can absolutely dominate the new map, Sunset, in Valorant. Make sure to learn all the ability interactions and coordinate your plays for excellent results.