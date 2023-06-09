Valorant: How to master Harbor in 2023 

Valorant is one of Riot Games' most ambitious titles, and it's safe to say this studio's efforts have paid off, as the game is highly popular today. It features various agents, each with their unique strengths. The latest Controller to be released in this title was Harbor. He is an agent that can use his power to bend water to support his allies and take down enemies.

His design and kit were well-praised upon release, but this entity failed to see an impressive pick rate. However, pro players and teams eventually realized his potential and have been using him a lot since. This article will help players looking to climb the ranks in Valorant master Harbor and set their team up for success.

These tips and tricks should help players master Harbor in Valorant

Understanding Harbor's abilities

Harbor has two basic abilities — a signature ability and one powerful ultimate — to cause chaos at sites and make the lives of enemies much harder.

1) High Tide (Signature ability)

Harbor is able to create a big wall of water that is able to cut off the enemy's line of sight and allow his team to enter sites with ease. The barrier will last for fifteen seconds and recharges over forty seconds.

2) Cascade (Basic ability)

This ability costs 150 credits and has two charges. It allows Harbor to summon a wave of water that moves forward through walls. He can re-use this move to stop the tide at the desired spot. This ability lasts for seven seconds and slows all players.

3) Cove (Basic ability)

Cove is the primary defensive ability that Harbor has. It is quite expensive and costs 350 credits to purchase. When this move is used, he drops a projectile on the ground, which creates a bubble that acts as a shield. The bubble has 500 health and lasts for fifteen seconds if it is not destroyed.

4) Reckoning (Ultimate ability)

Reckoning is Harbor's ultimate. It allows him to cover a huge area that targets enemies with a geyser strike. Enemies caught in this attack are concussed. This ultimate costs seven points and lasts for nine seconds.

How to use Harbor's abilities in Valorant

Harbor is an agent best suited to be a secondary Controller on various maps. His wall, High Tide, by itself, is not the best smoke ability to fully cut off sites and is very poor at defending multiple areas due to its limited range. However, when paired with other Controller agents, such as Viper, Harbor becomes a big threat to deal with.

High Tide can often be alternated with Viper's Toxic Screen to defend or attack particular sites. This allows him to have more freedom on a map to rush opponents aggressively with Cascade, which is one of the strongest abilities in Valorant.

This skill allows him to aggressively secure map control by blocking off sightlines and pushing forward with his wave. Cascade can also be used to fend off fast advances by the enemy team.

Harbor is also an excellent Valorant agent when it comes to the post-plant scenario. Cove is almost guaranteed to net his team a half-defuse, offering the squad an opportunity to eliminate players trying to break the bubble. This ability also allows Harbor's party to safely plant the spike during the attacking half.

Finally, his ultimate Reckoning is a powerful ability for site execution and also acts as an area-large reconnaissance tool since it offers information on the number of enemies present in the area of effect. Thus, this skill is very versatile and deadly when paired with other ultimates, such as Brimstone's Orbital Strike and Raze's Showstopper.

Best maps for Harbor in Valorant

Harbor is a Valorant agent that shines on maps with various narrow choke points and long sightlines that he can easily cut off. This allows him to be a great pick on maps like Bind, Pearl, and Lotus.

Harbor is a very popular pick on Pearl, as he is able to cut off long sightlines on both sites. His Cascade ability can also be used aggressively to take a lot of space in Mid to control this map.

Similarly, Harbor is able to carve a path in many areas of Bind and minimize the risk of dying. Instances where his kit can be utilized well include Hookah and A Lamps.

Lotus is also a great map to run Harbor when he's a secondary Controller. His wall can cover both entry points on B and C. Moreover, he can reliably cut off most angles when committing to any site on the latest map in Valorant.

In conclusion, Harbor is an extremely potent agent when combined with other agents who can use his abilities to gain advantages and win rounds. With practice and time, players can master this Indian enigma to wreak havoc in Valorant games.

