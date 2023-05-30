5 Valorant agents that perform well on Pearl

Pearl is a vibrant map in Valorant. It debuted alongside Episode 5 and was the title's eighth map. It is included in both the unrated and ranked map pools. It has no unique elements, such as a zip line, rotating door, teleporter, or others. Pearl is exclusively a tactical shooter map with two sites and various angles to keep an eye out for.

Agent selection is important, and without the appropriate ones, winning matches is difficult. You must choose agents based on your playstyle and approach. However, there are a few specific ones that can give you an advantage on the Pearl map. The following article will describe the best agents to utilize in the map.

Viper and four other agents that best fit in the Valorant's Pearl map

1) Viper (Controller)

Viper is a great choice for any map in Valorant, especially Pearl, since there are so many different angles to look out for, and her smoke screen, if perfectly placed, can block off most of the enemy's line of sight.

Offense: Both locations have a lot of tight angles, and her toxic screen will let teammates go forward by obstructing the attackers' line of sight. Even if your opponents push through the wall, they will inflict some damage, and your allies will likely kill them. Furthermore, both sites have distinct lineups that, if mastered, make post-plant games very easy to win in Valorant.

Defense: Pearl has a variety of openings, especially the mid doors, and the art area is difficult to hold. But with Viper, it's much easier because her toxic screen and the cloud can close all the gaps and delay the opponents long enough for the squad to gather around. Furthermore, her ultimate ability - Viper's Pit- allows her to cover and defend an entire site by herself.

2) Killjoy (Sentinel)

Killjoy is one of the most capable sentinels to guard a spot. Her skills are specifically meant to prevent adversaries from pressing into an area. Her abilities become extremely useful against the opposing team on the Pearl map in Valorant.

Offense: Killjoy is the most effective in watching backstab. Even when holding a site, her abilities shine since it becomes difficult for the opponent to push blindly. More importantly, she can play for lineups and even use her alarm bot to hold an area in Valorant.

Defense: Pearl is an excellent map for lurkers, but with Killjoy around, it becomes difficult since she can easily monitor two locations at once and alert the squad if someone attempts to push through her protecting area. She can utilize her Turret to monitor the Art area and the Alarm Bot in the A main for A site. Additionally, she can utilize her Turret to keep track of the site or the B-link section for the B site. Notably, she may easily reclaim the A site with her ultimate ability - Lockdown.

3) Fade (Initiator)

In the Pearl map of Valorant, one initiator is a must-pick, especially Fade, since there are various areas where enemies can hide, and her abilities make it easier to reveal them.

Offense: Fade will assist the team in locating the enemies while pushing a site. She can initially use her Haunt ability to gather information about the location. When the team pushes, she can use Prowlers in common areas to blind them and even use Seize in common areas to give her side an advantage. Furthermore, her ultimate - Nightfall - enables the team to effortlessly take over an area.

Defense: Her Haunt becomes an excellent source of early information. She can throw it to see if enemies are pressing a site or not. Even if attackers successfully take over a site, her powers can determine where enemies are hidden, allowing other teammates to advance forward.

4) Jett (Dualist)

Jett is the best Dualist in the game. She can excel on any map, and her abilities make her a formidable ally in Valorant. Jett can quickly move inside a site and even get early picks, thanks to her dash ability.

Offense: Jett will assist the squad in pushing a site since she can smoke and Dash inside a site rapidly, causing opponents to lose focus and allowing the team to proceed inside a site easily. Her powers will help you push deeper into the site and even hold angles open. Upon missing, she may always dash outside the zone. Furthermore, her ultimate ability is great for saving rounds, and to shoot her throwing knives accurately, you don't have to stand still.

Defense: In defense, she can use her updraft to hold unique positions and push forward to get early picks and quickly Dash inside the site without risking her life.

5) Gekko (Initiator)

Although Gekko is an Initiator, he may be utilized as a flexible agent and remains an excellent match for the Pearl map in Valorant, as his abilities are useful in attacking and defending.

Offense: Gekko can toss his Dizzy early to check for players if they are hard-picking an angle, and he can even hurl his Dizzy to a specific place while pushing a site to see if anyone is holding tight angles. His Wingman is highly effective in planting the spike at the B site since the most common area for planting is wall bangable. Even if he is in A site, he can direct his Wingman to plant the spike and easily take the fight with his other teammates.

Defense: He can maintain a position, throw his Dizzy to check for enemies, and utilize his Mosh Pit if the opposing team forces to press a site. Furthermore, if the enemies manage to plant the spike, the team can freely take a fight while Gekko can let his Wingman defuse the spike in Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes