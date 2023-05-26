All Pearl B-site changes announced for Valorant Patch 6.11

Valorant has officially announced a few long-awaited changes for the Pearl map. These changes are set to enter the live servers of the title with the upcoming Patch 6.11. While the most recent 6.10 update encompassed a few visual changes that mostly resided with the game's UI and fonts, it seems Riot Games has stored the major changes for this season with the upcoming patch. Fans are extremely happy to see the official Pearl changes as the map has been in a pretty troubled spot, as talked about by many competitive players.

This article will go through all the upcoming changes coming to the unique underwater map in Valorant.

Exploring all upcoming Pearl changes in Valorant Patch 6.11

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Get ready for a slightly different looking Pearl B Site starting June 6 in Patch 6.11. Preview of the changes are dropped here:



- B Upper Ramp and B Screen before/after Get ready for a slightly different looking Pearl B Site starting June 6 in Patch 6.11. Preview of the changes are dropped here:- B Upper Ramp and B Screen before/after https://t.co/Sa2lmA6b4a

Riot Games has announced that all the upcoming changes will only take place in the B-Site of Pearl. As the bomb site was pretty difficult to defend and retake, Valorant developers took a few extra steps to make the site a bit more viable for defenders.

B-Upper Ramp

B-Upper Ramps changes in Pearl (Image via Riot)

The Upper Ramp section in B-Long has been slightly modified as the small ramp behind the box covers is replaced by a single box. Moreover, the container itself is also much smaller in length as attackers will have to be more cautious about their covers while defending post-plant.

B-Screen

B-Long Screen in Pearl (Image via Riot)

The Screen in B-Long is now much shorter and has two extra boxes for boosts. Defenders can now use this spot for an early first pick in B-Site. However, this spot can also be pre-fired.

B-Hall

B-Hall in Pearl (Image via Riot)

The Halls section in B-Site is set to see a major overhaul. Players will get a bit more space to the right side of the halls, making it a perfect hiding or cover spot when in gunfights. Retaking it will also be much easier due to the open space inside B-Hall.

B-Tower Pillar

B-Tower Pillar in Pearl (Image via Riot)

For the Pillar in B-Site, players are looking at extra catwalk space and more room to strafe in on top of B-Tower. Although not much is changed aside from the wider space, gamers will still be gaining an edge over attackers in gunfights. The doorway to B-Heaven will remain unchanged.

Valorant Patch 6.11 will bring one of the most needed changes to the title as said by fans. Pearl stands next on the list with many maps receiving small reworks in the past few months. The underwater map has been in a tough spot between ranked and professional play.

While many competitive teams prefer Pearl for its unique meta, ranked players are often seeing complaints about the restrictive structure of the map. With the seven-map structure for competitive play in Valorant, one can also expect a proper Pearl rework soon.

That said, Pearl is still one of the regular competitive maps in Valorant. The upcoming changes are going to offer players a decent experience while playing B-Site.

Poll : 0 votes