Pearl in Valorant: All map changes arriving with 5.06

The latest map on Valorant, Pearl, has faced major criticism for its complicated design since its introduction. That said, the underwater city is about to receive some exciting changes that are expected to ensure some balance. The upcoming patch 5.06 will bring much-needed tweaks to certain objects and positions in Pearl, alongside a Stinger buff.

Many changes to Valorant's Pearl are incoming with patch 5.06

Pearl is said to nurture many creative minds with its design. It encourages unique lineups, big-brain plays, unusual strategies, and more. That said, the developers needed to tweak some positions on the map that caused more confusion than good. Many realized Pearl's steep learning curve and started loathing it.

Pearl currently features many cubbies, boxes, and corners on this map that can fuel a camper's plans. While lurking is a part of the game, too much of it can destroy the fun. Moreover, the map is very attacker-centric, making it difficult for defenders to rotate and retake sites.

While the map will still favor attackers after the update, the changes will address a few complicated spots in it, making it more balanced.

B-Main

B-Main changes (Image via Riot Games/Valorant)

Before, certain Agents could crouch and hide in the aforementioned cubby and ambush an unsuspecting attacker walking towards B-site. The patch lowers the wall, so no one will be able to perform the same tactic any longer.

Mid Shops

Mid-Shop platform changes (Image via Riot Games/Valorant)

This spot in Mid Shops has often led to players running into a camper, leading to complicacies. To fix the same, the developers extended the platform and removed the space between them to maintain a better balance.

Mid Shops to Mid Plaza

Mid Shops to Mid Plaza changes (Image via Riot Games/Valorant)

Another difficult to clear corner, which joins Pearl's Mid Shops to Mid Plaza, will be removed with patch 5.06.

Mid Top

Mid Top changes (Image via Riot Games/Valorant)

Pearl's mid-section presently favors attackers, and is quite risky for defenders to take control of. The developers have, therefore, removed one side of the Mid Top cubby to make it easier for defenders to clear.

A Art

A Art changes 1 (Image via Riot Games/Valorant)

A Art changes 2 (Image via Riot Games)

A Art changes 3 (Image via Riot Games)

The area near Pearl's A-site has been overly complicated for both attackers and defenders. The developers took the chance to straighten up a few features.

Mid Link

Mid Link changes 1 (Image via Riot Games)

The box right outside of Mid Doors is a very good spot for attackers to hold when pushing Mid Link. However, it is equally difficult for defenders to clear. The developers addressed the issue by reducing the box's height.

The stack of boxes closer to the site has shifted to the right side of Mid Link.

Mid Link changes 1 (Image via Riot Games)

A Main

A Main changes(Image via Riot Games)

The developers removed a cut from the wall that will free up space and supposedly make it easier for defenders to push into A Main.

A Main to A Site

A Main to A Site changes (Image via Riot Games/Valorant)

The A Main to A Site entrance was very wide, making it difficult to cover the chokepoint with smokes. The upcoming patch will shrink the entrance's width by a margin, letting defenders control it a bit more effectively. The cubby on the right will also shrink slightly.

Following these changes, Valorant's Pearl is expected to become more balanced for both attackers and defenders. The patch will also bring some new social updates, agents, and bug fixes.

