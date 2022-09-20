Valorant update 5.06 (September 20) patch notes: Massive Pearl and Stinger changes, Social updates, and more

Valorant patch 5.06 will be looking to introduce a slew of changes for both the Stinger and the shooter’s latest map, Pearl.

While there will not be any Agent updates this time around, the two biggest highlights is expected to have a big impact on the present competitive meta.

Valorant patch 5.06 highlights (Image via Valorant)

While the Stinger gets some performance changes, the map itself will be toned down in terms of complexity and Riot Games are looking to make it easier for both attackers and defenders to move through.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website, however for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant update 5.06 (September 20) patch notes

1) Weapon Updates

Stinger

Primary Fire error adjusted from 1.6 error after 7 bullets >>> 1.3 error after 6 bullets

Alt-Fire first shot error adjusted from .5 >>> .35

2) Map Updates

Pearl

Pearl getting a lot of changes in Valorant patch 5.06 (Image via Valorant)

Pearl is getting a handful of small updates that aim to reduce some complexity and make it easier to move through a few areas for both attackers and defenders.

B Main : Lowered the waist-high wall on the left side of B Main so that it can no longer completely hide anyone.

: Lowered the waist-high wall on the left side of B Main so that it can no longer completely hide anyone. Mid Shops: Clearing this area in Mid Shops is harder than Riot intended. By extending the platform, Riot is still keeping some of the holding power for attackers, but making it easier to push this area.

Clearing this area in Mid Shops is harder than Riot intended. By extending the platform, Riot is still keeping some of the holding power for attackers, but making it easier to push this area. Mid Shops to Mid Plaza: This is another spot on Mid Shops that are proven to be painful to clear when trying to move through mid. So Riot have removed one of the corners.

This is another spot on Mid Shops that are proven to be painful to clear when trying to move through mid. So Riot have removed one of the corners. Mid Top : Mid currently favors attackers so Riot Games have pushed in a wall on Mid Top, to remove a 50-50 check. This should make it slightly easier for defenders to challenge mid.

: Mid currently favors attackers so Riot Games have pushed in a wall on Mid Top, to remove a 50-50 check. This should make it slightly easier for defenders to challenge mid. A Art: Riot Games noticed the difficulty both sides have had moving effectively through A Art. Riot is simplifying the space so there are fewer areas to check.

Riot Games noticed the difficulty both sides have had moving effectively through A Art. Riot is simplifying the space so there are fewer areas to check. B Link : This box provides a good piece of cover for Attackers pushing B link, but it’s been tough to re-clear for defenders. Riot is keeping a little attacker-side power, but making it easier for defenders to manage. The stack of boxes cover closer to the site will shift from the left side to the right, to simplify the number of angles approaching players need to consider, as well as close a difficult sightline to B Hall.

: This box provides a good piece of cover for Attackers pushing B link, but it’s been tough to re-clear for defenders. Riot is keeping a little attacker-side power, but making it easier for defenders to manage. The stack of boxes cover closer to the site will shift from the left side to the right, to simplify the number of angles approaching players need to consider, as well as close a difficult sightline to B Hall. A Main: Removing a cut-out on the wall of A Main to simplify the space, which should also make this area slightly easier for defenders to aggro into (although really, you should hold site).

Removing a cut-out on the wall of A Main to simplify the space, which should also make this area slightly easier for defenders to aggro into (although really, you should hold site). A Main to A Site: This spot was unnecessarily tough to smoke effectively. By tightening the choke by a margin, Riot hopes to make smoking easier and give a small buff to defenders (i.e, a new utility spot). The cubby on the right will also shrink slightly to keep it from being too deep.

3) Social Updates

Disruptive Gameplay-based Behavior Indicator

Riot has introduced a feature that will show at the end of the game screen, that players have been detected for engaging in disruptive gameplay-based behavior.

This has been added to the following game modes: Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and Replication, with more game modes to follow in the near future.

4) Bug Fixes

Agents

Fixed issue with KAY/O’s Zero/point sometimes incorrectly displaying enemies that were hit on KAY/O’s UI

Social

Fixed a bug where Clutch Mutes would persist after the match ended

Fixed a bug that prevented you from being able to respond to a whisper by clicking on the Riot ID of the player who sent the whisper in Chat

Fixed a bug that caused the Social Panel to close when right-clicking into the Friend Note text field

Fixed a bug where pending invites would not disappear after all friends have left the Party

Fixed a bug where the incorrect system message was sent when accepting a friend request via the Match Tab in-game

