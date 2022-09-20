Valorant servers will be taken down from 6:00 am PDT to prepare for patch 5.06 and ChronoVoid skin line

The Valorant servers will temporarily be taken offline today, September 20, 2022, as Riot Games will be conducting a maintenance schedule for the upcoming 5.06 patch update.

The update is not expected to be big. Its two major highlights are the new ChronoVoid skin bundle and the multiple changes that will be making their way to Stinger.

As for Agent updates, Riot Games has previously mentioned that Cypher nerfs as well as Chamber and Fade buffs are on the horizon. However, it’s not exactly certain if the developers will be addressing these changes in 5.06.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT New plays, new whiffs, new act—all you. Climb to new heights in DIMENSION: Act II. New plays, new whiffs, new act—all you. Climb to new heights in DIMENSION: Act II. https://t.co/0MlhzHxLwP

According to the official Valorant Server Status page, the servers will be coming down across all regions temporarily. Players will not be able to log in to the shooter’s client for a couple of hours.

However, the maintenance schedule can last a bit longer than what is intended if the patch deployment encounters unforeseen hurdles. This could also happen if the servers start to act up with bugs and client errors when 5.06 officially goes live.

Valorant September 20 server downtime for patch 5.06

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT The gift of gods is waiting to be discovered. Heed the call–pick up the new ChronoVoid skinline. Available 09.21. PT The gift of gods is waiting to be discovered. Heed the call–pick up the new ChronoVoid skinline. Available 09.21. PT https://t.co/BKYmkKjLmj

As mentioned earlier, the Valorant servers will be coming down temporarily across all the regions today. Listed below are the timings when the shooter’s client will be made available for every region:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 20/09/20222 at 14:00 PDT

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 20/09/20222 at 06:00 PDT

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on20/09/20222 at 20:00 PDT

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on20/09/20222 at 14:00 PDT

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 20/09/20222 at 06:00 PDT

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 20/09/20222 at 06:00 PDT

The ChronoVoid skin bundle, which was revealed yesterday, will be released a day later, on September 21, 2022. It will be arriving for the following weapons:

ChronoVoid Phantom

ChronoVoid Vandal

Terminus A Quo (melee)

ChronoVoid Sheriff

ChronoVoid Judge

ChronoVoid Card

ChronoVoid Spray

ChronoVoid Gun Buddy

The bundle will be set at 8,700 VP (Valorant Points), while the individual gun cosmetics will cost 2175 VP. However, the A Quo melee weapon will be priced a bit higher than the rest, and it will go for 4350 VP.

Valorant's ChronoVoid bundle is being praised by the community as something quite special. Players will definitely be looking to try out the skin line once it officially drops with 5.06.

