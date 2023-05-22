5 best Valorant team compositions for Viper

There is no doubt that Viper is one of Valorant's most popular Agents. Even when she was at the bottom of the pick-rate tier list in the early days of the game, she was being talked about for other reasons. Riot Games went thorugh a whole process over a long period of time to find a good balance for her powers, making her quite oppressive to play against at some points in the journey.

Today, after a series of buffs and nerfs to her kit, over the course of more than a year, Viper is in her most balanced state ever. It takes dedication and time to lear how to play her, but those who can master the skill and knowledge requirement show exactly how powerful she still is in Valorant.

While Breeze and Icebox not being there in the map pool was expected to hurt Viper's pick-rate, she has seen renewed life on maps like Pearl, Ascent, and Haven in the thriving double-Controller meta in the game. Here are some of the best compositions based around Viper that you can try out in your Valorant matches.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 Agent compositions that best complement Viper for all maps in Valorant

1) Viper comps for Pearl: Viper, Harbor, Jett, Killjoy, Skye

Pearl is where this composition was introduced to the world by the Brazillian pro team LOUD. Its strength lies in cuting up lines of sight, especially in the B-Site of the map, which provides players with some of the longest sightlines in the game.

All the smokes from Harbor and Viper create a maze like arena, where your Jett looks for picks with the help of Skye, while Killjoy lurks into the enemy's backlines or takes care of your flank.

2) Viper comps for Ascent and Haven: Viper, Omen, Jett, Killjoy, Sova

Viper had never been a staple Agent for either Haven or Ascent. But a lot of teams have shown that with a lot of coordination and planning, it is possible to make the American chemist work on these maps, and work well.

It is important for you to know Viper's Poison Orb line-ups by heart on these maps as they will help you smoke off areas like Heaven on A-Site on both sides from far away. Omen fills in where Viper can't but the latter's presence gives him a lot of freedom to make plays for himself or his team. Jett, Killjoy, and Sova fulfill their primary responsibilities in a conventional way in this composition.

3) Viper comps for Fracture: Viper, Raze, Cypher, Breach, Fade

Fracture is a map where Brimstone is preferred as the primary Controller by most Valorant players, but Viper can definitely work just as well. The Viper Wall can block off all lines of sight that you need to get into any site on Fracture, letting the Poison Orb double up as a post-plant tool.

Raze's boombot acts as the third initiation tool on top of the Breach and Fade utility. The Brazillian Duelist can also explode onto the site with her team following her to create chaos in the enemy's defensive lines. If your opponents think about finding you unaware from behind, they will be out of luck as Cypher provides map-wide flank-watch support.

4) Viper comps for Bind: Viper, Brimstone, Raze, Sage, Sova

Bind has always been Viper's playground. Alongside her American buddy Brimstone, the two have stayed the go-to Controllers for the map all through Valorant's history, except in Astra's hay-day. If Viper and Brimstone's players know the necessary line-ups (which are fairly easy to remember) there are very few rounds you should be losing if you can manage to get the spike down.

Raze is yet again the best Duelist on Bind because of all the places you can bounce Paintshells off of, and the tight corners that Boombot can clear for your team despite the nerfs.

With Icebox gone, Bind is the only arena where Sage can still be played as a single Sentinel, thanks to how powerful her Wall continues to be. Sova is great at initiating fights on the map with his Owl Drone and adds a third layer to post-plant situations if it ever comes to that.

5) Viper comps for Split and Lotus: Viper, Astra, Raze/Jett, Killjoy, Skye

Split and Lotus came back to Valorant at the start of Episode 6 Act 1. This breathed new life into Viper, who was losing two of her best maps in Valorant at the time. She thrives as a lurker on both these maps, as well as a defensive wall. It is very difficult to know about the movements of the opponent team with a good Viper setup.

Astra fulfills the responsibility of the primary smokes player when the team is ready to execute, while Raze or Jett can jump into the action to open up the site. Skye thrives as a single Initiator being able to both gather information and debuff enemies with her flash and stun. Killjoy is a solid flank-watcher, and a reliable defensive Agent for these two maps in Valorant.

Poll : 0 votes