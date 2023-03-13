5 best Viper one-way spots in Valorant

Viper is a Controller Agent in Valorant who went from being one of the least-picked characters in the game to one of the most powerful after the developers showered her with multiple buffs. It got to a point where she was so busted that she had to be nerfed to make space for other Agents in her class.

One of Viper's abilities is her Poison Orb. It creates a large orb-smoke that denies vision and deals decay damage to enemies passing through it. It can be placed on many different places on each map, but it is most powerful when placed in the form of one-way smokes.

One-way smokes are very useful as they block other players' vision (mostly attackers) that attempt to push through it while giving the defenders a glimpse into their legs. As a defender, you can capitalize on this and shoot enemies down without them even being able to see you. Viper one-ways are even more dangerous as it has an additional decay effect.

This article will tell you about five of the most powerful one-way Poison Orbs across all the maps currently in play in Valorant and how you can get the most value out of them.

Split B-Main, Ascent A-Tree, and 3 other must-try Viper one-ways in Valorant

1) B-Main on Split

Viper is an excellent choice for a secondary Controller on Valorant's Split. Her ability to partially block the enemy's line of sight using one-way smokes makes her an excellent candidate to anchor the B-Site of this map. With this smoke in place, enemies will have to stay wary of pushing through to the site.

One of the best ways to play around this smoke is to sit close to it on either side with a shotgun. However, if you want to play more passively, a rifle or an Operator from B-Heaven or back site will also provide great value. However, for the latter, you will want an Agent with mobility in their kit, such as Jett, Reyna, Omen, or Chamber, so you don't get overwhelmed by a five-man push.

2) Mid-Doors on Pearl

In Valorant, it's important to have control over the middle of most maps if you want to win the round. Mid-Doors on Pearl is usually an area where teams invest some sort of Sentinel utility such as Sage's Wall, Cypher Trap Wire, and so on.

Instead of doing this, placing a one-way Poison Cloud will discourage any attackers from pushing through it. You should definitely play behind it for the first couple of rounds to make sure that the attackers respect the smoke. After that, mix things up and feel free to leave the area empty, as attackers will be highly wary of pushing through it due to the conditioning from the earlier rounds.

3) A-Tree on Ascent

A-Tree is a heavily contested area on Valorant's Ascent. Now that the Omen one-way in this area is not possible anymore, Viper is the only Agent that can do it, and it goes a long way in controlling access to the area on Defense.

With this Poison Orb setup, you can play from A-Garden if your team is playing a more passive retake-centered style, or from the site near the stacked-up boxes if your team is actively seeking out duels before the spike gets planted.

4) A-Short on Haven

This is an uncommon spot to place your Poison Cloud, but it will ensure you have have a good chance of catching the enemy team off guard. Using this smoke will give be of great importance in controlling the area, as not a lot of players will want to push through it. Even if they do, you will have a massive advantage in the fights, owing to the decay as well as the sight advantage.

You can mix up how you play around this smoke. The most obvious thing to do would be to play from the top of A-Short. However, you can also hide inside the smoke with a shotgun and drop the smoke at will when you hear the enemies passing through, and get a couple of cheeky kills.

5) B-Green on Icebox

This is an easy one-way smoke in Valorant. Icebox is one of Viper's best maps, and this smoke gives easy control of the entrance to B-Site from Green. It is used by many professional Valorant players in their games as well. Given that Viper's Poison Cloud is a relatively big smoke, it covers a huge area and makes it difficult for attackers to push through safely.

You can choose to play up close to get an advantage against decayed enemies or from further away to make the most of the one-way setup. Either way, this smoke will buy you a lot of time, and you can call for rotations from the other side of the map while the attackers are stalled by it.

You can use these Viper one-ways in Valorant to gain a significant advantage over your opponents in ranked games.

