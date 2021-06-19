Best smoke spots on Haven in Valorant

Valorant agents with smoke abilities like Brimstone and Omen play a vital role in covering the chokepoints.

Other agents in Valorant also have similar smoke abilities like Viper, Jett, Astra, and Cypher. These agents can block the enemy’s sightlines with smoke. Thus, smoke plays a critical role in Valorant to help the team win a match with ease.

Putting smoke to cover multiple approaches can confuse enemies. It will also discourage them from taking a peek and make a heavy push into the site. Thus, smoking at the right angles can put the team at an advantage in Valorant.

Haven Callouts in Valorant (Screengrab via Blitz.gg)

Haven’s additional third spike site sets it different from other maps in Valorant. Hence, defending in Haven can become tough sometimes. However, the proper placement of smoke can allow the team to control the site with ease.

A fair knowledge of the map and proper game sense will also benefit in putting the smoke in the right spots and blocking the chokepoints, especially in Valorant's Haven map.

Best Attacking Smokes on Valorant's Haven

Attacking A Site

Attacking smokes at Haven's A Site (Screengrab via Valorant)

A Heaven in the map’s A Site is one of the biggest threats to the attackers while rushing to the site in Valorant. This risk can be eliminated by simply dropping a smoke there.

Enemies sometimes try to take cover in the Bottom A of the site. Hence, it’s best to smoke in that spot too. This will either block them or force them to come out of it.

It is best to smoke A Tunnel so that the defenders can’t enter the site anymore. Smoking this angle in the post-plant scene seems to be more effective.

Attacking B Site

Attacking smokes at Haven's B Site (Screengrab via Valorant)

Attacking at B site in Haven is easy with the right placement of smoke. It’s best to smoke the top of the tall boxes on the left side of the site while attacking from Mid Window, as agents like Jett or Omen may camp at those spots.

Then the player can smoke at both the left and right doors in the site. They can also choose to smoke the Back B if there is another agent on the team with the ability to smoke. This will block the enemies if they are hiding there.

Attacking C Site

Attacking smokes at Haven's C Site (Screengrab via Valorant)

In Valorant, Haven’s C Site has got a long corridor directly leading to the site. Hence, to make a heavy push into the site easy, it is better to use smoke. Players can drop two clouds of smoke on the left side of the site, in front of the Plat. They can also put another smoke on the right to cover the Logs at the C Site.

Instead of smoking the Logs, they can drop smoke at the Connector, leading to the Garage. Otherwise, if other teammates push through the Garage, the player can also smoke the C Window.

Best Defending Smokes on Valorant's Haven

Defending A Site

Defending smokes at Haven's A Site (Screengrab via Valorant) Defending smokes at Haven's B Site (Screengrab via Valorant) Defending smokes at Haven's C Site (Screengrab via Valorant)

While defending the A site, it’s best to drop smoke at A Ramp and A Short to resist a heavy rush into the site. It will block the enemies, and meanwhile, the other teammates can get them from the back.

One can drop smoke in A Lobby instead of A Ramp. This would leave the enemies left with the only option to enter the site from A Short.

Defending B Site

Once the Mid Window is smoked down, it is easy to defend the B site of Valorant's Haven. Attackers have the most advantage in the Mid Window. Thus, covering the spot with smoke will prevent that.

The player can also smoke the entrance at B Bottom to stop the opponents from pushing through it.

Defending C Site

Players can drop smoke at the C Garage entrance and C Long to block the enemy’s sightline. Enemies will no longer be able to see the site from a distance. It will put them in a risky situation.

This will also make the attackers hesitant to enter the site and take a peek at the site, as they will be unaware of the team's position.

