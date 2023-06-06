Valorant: How to master Killjoy in 2023

Riot’s first-person shooter Valorant introduced the inventor from Germany, Killjoy, on August 4, 2020. She belongs to the Sentinel class and has been a top-tier agent in the game since its launch. She, along with her bots, can defend bomb sites with ease. They can be a nuisance and hinder enemy movements or damage them while revealing their position.

Killjoy’s kit focuses on stopping the enemies from moving forward with their game plan. She can watch flanks, stop plants or defuses, locate enemies or detain them. That said, let's look at her abilities in Valorant.

Killjoy’s abilities in Valorant

Turret (E)

Her signature ability is a turret that fires at enemies in front of it. It does little damage but slows down enemies hit by it.

Nanoswarm (C) – 200 credits each

Killjoy’s Nanoswarm is a grenade that can be placed on the ground. It stays hidden until enemies come close to it, and when activated, deploys a damaging area.

Alarmbot (Q) – 200 credits

Her Alarmbot is placed similarly to her Nanoswarms. When enemies enter its detection radius, the bot chases them, making them vulnerable upon impact. All vulnerable enemies receive double damage.

Lockdown (X) – 8 ultimate points

Killjoy’s ultimate ability, once deployed, starts a timer of 13 seconds. On completion of the timer, any player within a large radius is detained for eight seconds.

How to play Killjoy effectively in Valorant

Use Killjoy to anchor bomb sites or watch flank for your team. Her Turret feels like an extra player in your team. It does little damage, but the amount of utility it produces for a free ability is insane.

It can detect enemies trying to push onto bomb sites or watch flank during attacks. It starts shooting at opponents in her line of sight.

As enemies try to destroy it, you and your team can take this opportunity to pounce on them while they are distracted. You can also use your Turret to peek into angles already held by your enemies.

Her Alarmbot is also simple to use. You can use it to watch flank for your team while attacking and to cover narrow choke points during defense. It is important to note that Killjoy has to stay within a particular range of her Turret and Alarmbot to keep them activated.

Killjoy’s Nanoswarms are very versatile and can be used to clear corners or stop opponents from planting or defusing the spike. Her Alarmbot and Nanoswarms form an excellent combination.

Since her Alarmbot makes enemies take double damage, Killjoy can place her Nanoswarms in close proximity to quickly take down unsuspecting opponents.

Killjoy’s ultimate, Lockdown, forces enemies out of position, allowing you to use it to take control of a large portion of the map easily. This ultimate can clear sites, delay retakes and executions, and can give your team a clear advantage in the round.

Note that all of Killjoy’s abilities in Valorant can be destroyed by guns and other damage-dealing abilities. You should place your utilities accordingly and notify your teammates when they have been destroyed.

In certain situations, you can bait out enemy ultimates like Orbital Strike (Brimstone) and Hunter’s Fury (Sova) with your Lockdown.

Best maps for Killjoy

Killjoy excels on maps with small bomb sites and narrow choke points. This makes her the best Sentinel on Bind, Ascent, Pearl, and Lotus. Killjoy can be annoying to play against, and she can dominate even in the highest of ranks in Valorant.

