Valorant: How to master Sage in 2023

Sage is one of the most popular Agents on the Valorant roster. She is often picked for her exceptional healing and game-changing revive abilities. Sage is not only a crucial pick for maps like Split but is also a flexible Agent that players can use in both passive and aggressive ways. More often than not, she can change the outcome of a round by using her outstanding Resurrection ability that can bring back one dead teammate to life.

This alone makes Sage a viable pick in Valorant competitive games. That being said, new players who are just stepping into the game can use some solid tips to master her kit this year.

Sage is the strongest healer in Valorant who incorporates a solid kit

What does Sage's kit include, and how much does each item cost?

Sage's signature ability is called the Healing Orb (E). She can use it to heal her teammates to 100 HP (Health Points) in a round. On the other hand, she can only heal 30 HP when using it on herself (after the recent changes made to her kit).

This makes Sage an extremely support-oriented character who has to prioritize her team over herself. This also prevents her from making aggressive solo plays in a round.

Sage's secondary abilities include a Barrier Orb (C) and Slow Orb (Q). Both fulfill a specific purpose in a game.

The Barrier Orb (C) is a breakable tall wall that Sage can deploy according to her desire. This is an extremely useful piece of utility that can be used to stop enemy executions. It can also be used as a cover while planting or defusing the Spike. To purchase it, you must have at least 400 Creds in a round.

The Slow Orbs (Q), on the other hand, are two ice orbs that can slow enemies down when walked upon. They can be thrown at distances of Sage's liking, slowing down enemies and making them an easy target to their opponents. Each orb costs 100 Creds to purchase.

Sage's Ultimate (X), also known as the Resurrection, is by far one of the most powerful Valorant abilities. It can bring back dead teammates to life, and this can quite possibly change the entire round's momentum. To use it, players will need a total of eight Ultimate points.

Mastering Sage's kit and using her abilities properly in Valorant

To master Sage, Valorant players who use her must have a team-oriented mindset. After the changes made to her healing, she can no longer boost herself to maximum health but only recovers 30 HP.

Here's how you can make the most out of her each utility in the game:

Healing Orb

Make sure to use this only on your teammates who are low HP. If you see multiple teammates with a low health bar, decide who can have a greater impact in a round. For example, a Controller will have more priority over a Duelist who can self-heal, such as Reyna or Phoenix.

Only heal yourself when you are in a clutch situation or in a round where your impact is significantly higher.

Slow Orbs

Use them to slow down pushes on defense or retakes in a post-plant situation. For attacking, always block out common peeking spots by slowing down players holding angles. For example, throwing Slow Orbs at A-Screens and Elbow on Split while attacking can increase the chances of swift execution.

Barrier Orb

The Barrier Orb, commonly known as Sage Wall in Valorant, can be used in a variety of ways in rounds.

On defense, you can save the wall if you are not blocking off common spots like the Mid-section on Split. You can later use it to cover yourself and the team in a post-plant situation while retaking.

While attacking, you can use it to block off common retake spots for a good amount of time. For example, the staircase in A-Site Lotus can be a good spot for Sage Wall while executing.

Resurrection

The Resurrection ability can be a bit hard to use as it can punish both Sage and her teammate while the phenomenon happens. Always make sure the person getting revived is in cover as they are vulnerable for a few seconds. Alternatively, you can consent your teammates to bait a kill on your enemy with the help of Resurrection.

Avoid reviving in a round where you are at a man disadvantage or when you do not have a lot of time on the clock while attacking.

Best Valorant maps for Sage

While Sage's kit can be helpful on most Valorant maps, she shines on the likes of Bind, Split, and Fracture.

The narrow spaces on Bind allow her to use her wall in creative ways where she can boost herself on top of certain spaces. She can also Slow Orb narrow gaps like A-Short cubby and B-Long.

For Split, Sage becomes a crucial pick where she can wall off Mid every round alongside helping her team enter B-Site by covering them and slowing down multiple angles like B-Alley and B-Heaven.

Fracture can be a bit tricky and confusing for new Valorant players picking Sage, but the Agent's kit can be utilized greatly by walling off B-Arcade while defending. Alternatively, she can also wall off A-Drop while also using the Barrier Orb as a cover while attacking when executing A.

Sage is an exceptional Valorant Agent who can deliver great success in games. Being one of the easiest-to-learn characters in the game, players will not take long getting a hang of her kit.

