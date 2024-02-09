“Better crosshair placement than me” - Fans left in disbelief as elderly female Twitch streamer shows off her skills in Valorant

The Twitch community is in awe of the remarkable Valorant skills of an elderly streamer. The Japanese-speaking woman, whose account is known as Matagi Snipers or マタギスナイパーズ on the platform, has over 16.7K followers. While gaming is often seen as a young person's domain, the fact that the content creator is dominating the game is proof that age is just a number.

The clip of Matagi Snipers dismantling her enemies in the popular FPS shooter game Valorant naturally stirred up a lot of reactions within the community. One user on r/LivestreamFail remarked that the streamer's aim was sharper than their own:

"Granny has better crosshair placement than me. It's Joever."

Elderly lady's gaming skills on Valorant blow away the Twitch community

(Timestamp: 03:09:23)

While gaming, particularly Twitch streaming, has traditionally been linked with the younger generation, the platform is also home to elderly individuals who are quite skilled in playing various titles.

One of these streamers is Matagi Snipers, also known as マタギスナイパーズ, who recently showcased her fragging skills on Valorant during a broadcast last week. She eliminated four enemies in a matter of seconds. Unfortunately, she couldn't quite clutch it as the last remaining enemy took her down in the game.

Nonetheless, the gameplay was impressive enough for the members of r/LivestreamFail to be invested, with many expressing that her performance was commendable even for a regular player.

Some also mentioned that the current generation might take over gaming in a few years:

Others pointed out that the gaming culture was fostered as early as the 1970s:

A few users also praised the old lady's polite behavior. The gaming sphere is notoriously plagued by many toxic individuals. Seeing the Twitch streamer be courteous was a refreshing sight for many:

Another user pointed out that Matagi Snipers is actually a collective of elderly Japanese gamers, with the eldest player being as old as 75 years (per the website:

Here are some other relevant reactions on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

