Valorant Champions will head to Korea for its 2024 edition

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2024 season has begun in full swing, with the final battleground announced immediately after the circuit's commencement on February 17, 2024. The competition circuit for Valorant Esports will finish in Seoul, promising a thrilling clash among the top teams in Riot Games' competitive FPS ecosystem.

Seoul to host Valorant Champions Tour 2024 grand finale

VCT 2024 road map (Image via Riot Games)

The 2024 Valorant Champions Tour campaign comprises 44 franchised teams from four International Leagues. These teams will play in a series of high-stakes matches over the next six months as the 2024 circuit culminates in Korea for the Valorant Champions tournament.

This grand-final event of VCT 2024 is scheduled to take place in Seoul from August 1 to 25, 2024. During this tournament, the top 16 teams from around the world will compete for the World Champion title over three weeks.

Currently, professional Valorant teams worldwide are engaged in the VCT Kickoff event, the first tournament of the VCT International Leagues. The winners will represent their region at Masters Madrid, the first global VCT event of 2024, taking place from March 14 to 24.

Following Masters Madrid, the four International Leagues will enter their first stage of league play in April 2024. The top three from this phase will qualify for Masters Shanghai, the first international Valorant event to be held in China, set for May 2024.

The subsequent phase of the International Leagues will then take place, determining the top three finishers from each region, alongside the team with the highest Championship Points in the League, all of whom will advance to the Korean stage for Valorant Champions.

The stage is set, the competition is tense, and all eyes are on Seoul for what promises to be an action-packed finale to the 2024 VCT season. Fans can expect spectacular matches and never-before-seen events, culminating with the crowning of a new Valorant World Champion in the heart of Korea.

