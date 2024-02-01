VCT EMEA Kickoff: Schedule, teams, format, and more

With 10 partner teams and one Ascended team, VCT EMEA Kickoff will set the ball rolling for the European leg of the Valorant Champions Tour 2024. The tournament kicks off on February 20, 2024, and ends on March 1, 20244. Following the changes brought in the aftermath of Champions 2023, fans will get their first look at their favorite teams over the course of these eleven days.

This article discusses everything you need to know about VCT EMEA Kickoff.

VCT EMEA Kickoff: Teams and groups

Group A

FUT Esports

Team Heretics

GIANTX

Karmine Corps

Group B

NAVI

BBL Esports

Team Liquid

KOI

Group C

Vitality

Gentle Mates

Fnatic

VCT EMEA Kickoff: Format

Group Stage

Each of the 11 participating teams will play through a double-elimination brack in their respective groups. Fnatic, the top performer from last year, will get a bye in the first round of matches and will only have to win one series to qualify for the Playoff Stage.

The winner of each group will make it to the Playoff, while the runner-up must get through the Play-in stage.

Play-in Stage

The three teams that finish second in their groups will play a round-robin matchup, and the one with the best results will move on to the Playoff Stage.

Playoff Stage

The four teams that make it to this stage will compete in a single-elimination bracket, where the team from the Play-in will be placed on the opposite side of the basket to the team from their Group.

The top two teams will advance to Masters Madrid, the first international tournament of 2024. The winner of this tournament will be awarded three Championship Points. They will also get preferential seeding in Madrid.

VCT EMEA Kickoff: Schedule and results

VCT EMEA Kickoff schedule (Image via Riot Games)

Group Stage

A1 - FUT Esports vs Team Heretics - February 20 - 8 am PDT / 5 pm CET / 9:30 pm IST / 1 am JST (next day)

A2 - FUT Esports vs Team Heretics - February 20 - 11 am PDT / 8 pm CET / 12:30 am IST (next day) / 4 am JST (next day)

B1 - Natus Vincere vs BBL Esports - 5 am PDT / 2 pm CET / 6:30 pm IST / 10 pm JST

B2 - Team Liquid vs KOI - 8 am PDT / 5 pm CET / 9:30 pm IST / 1 am JST (next day)

C1 - Team Vitality vs Gentle Mates - 11 am PDT / 8 pm CET / 12:30 am IST (next day) / 4 am JST (next day)

A3 - Loser of A1 vs Loser of A2 - TBD

B3 - Loser of B1 vs Loser of B2 - TBD

C2 - Winner of C1 vs Fnatic - TBD

A4 - Winner of A1 vs Winner of A2 - TBD

B4 - Winner of B1 vs Winner of B2 - TBD

A5 - Winner of A3 vs Loser of A4 - TBD

B5 - Winner of B3 vs Loser of B4 - TBD

C3 - Loser of C1 vs Loser of C2 - TBD

Play-in Stage

TBD

Playoff stage

TBD

VCT EMEA Kickoff: Livestream details

You can watch the VCT EMEA Kickoff on Twitch and YouTube on the main—English— broadcast. There will also be broadcasts in other European languages.