  VCT Americas Kickoff 2025: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

VCT Americas Kickoff 2025: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jan 14, 2025 13:28 GMT
VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 (Image via Riot Games)
VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 (Image via Riot Games)

VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 will be the first S-tier tournament in the region and will mark the beginning of the 2025 season of the Valorant Champions Tour. It will last from January 16, 2025, through February 8, 2025, and will be played on LAN at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles, USA. The teams that finish in the top two positions will represent the region at Masters Bangkok.

This article covers everything you need to know about the schedule, teams, and format of VCT Americas Kickoff 2025.

VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 teams

All teams in VCT 2025 (Image via Riot Games)
All teams in VCT 2025 (Image via Riot Games)

The following teams will take part in the VCT Americas Kickoff 2025:

  • 100 Thieves
  • Cloud9
  • Evil Geniuses
  • FURIA Esports
  • KRU Esports
  • Leviatan
  • LOUD
  • MIBR
  • NRG Esports
  • Sentinels
  • G2 Esports (Ascension 2023)
  • 2GAME Esports (Ascension 2024)

VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 format

youtube-cover

The 2025 VCT Americas Kickoff will follow a 12-team double-elimination bracket. The four teams that made it to Champions 2024 — Sentinels, Leviatan, G2 Esports, and KRU Esports — will play directly in the upper bracket round two.

All matches in the tournament, except the Lower Final and the Grand Final, will be best-of-three. The remaining two series will be best-of-five. As mentioned previously, the top two teams from the tournament will qualify for Masters Bangkok.

VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 schedule and live results

2025 VCT Americas Kickoff bracket (Image via Riot Games)
2025 VCT Americas Kickoff bracket (Image via Riot Games)

Below is the full schedule of VCT Americas Kickoff:

Upper Round 1 (January 16-17, 2025)

  • Evil Geniuses vs LOUD: January 16 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 17 3:30 IST
  • MIBR vs 100 Thieves: January 16 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 17 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
  • 2Game Esports vs FURIA: January 17 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 18 3:30 IST
  • NRG Esports vs Cloud9: January 17 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 18 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST

Upper Round 2 (January 18-19, 2025)

  • KRU Esports vs TBD: January 18 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 19 3:30 IST
  • Sentinels vs TBD: January 18 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 19 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
  • Leviatan vs TBD: January 19 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 20 3:30 IST
  • G2 Esports vs TBD: January 19 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 20 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST

Lower Round 1 (January 23-24, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: January 23 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 24 3:30 IST
  • TBD vs TBD: January 23 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 24 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
  • TBD vs TBD: January 24 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 25 3:30 IST
  • TBD vs TBD: January 24 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 25 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST

Upper Semifinals (January 31, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: January 31 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 1 3:30 IST
  • TBD vs TBD: January 31 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ February 1 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST

Lower Round 2 (February 1, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: February 1 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 2 3:30 IST
  • TBD vs TBD: February 1 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ February 2 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST

Lower Quarterfinals (February 2, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: February 2 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 3 3:30 IST
  • TBD vs TBD: February 2 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ February 3 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST

Upper Finals (February 6, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: February 6 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 7 3:30 IST

Lower Semifinals (February 6, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: February 6 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ February 7 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST

Lower Finals (February 7, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: February 7 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 8 3:30 IST

Grand Finals (February 8, 2025)

  • TBD vs TBD: February 8 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 9 3:30 IST

Note: We will keep editing the results and matches as the tournament progresses.

Where to watch VCT Americas Kickoff in 2025

You can catch all the action from the 2025 Americas Kickoff tournament live on the following channels:

Check out our other VCT 2025 coverage:

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
