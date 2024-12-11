VCT Americas Kickoff 2025: Schedule, teams, live results, and more

VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 will be the first S-tier tournament in the region and will mark the beginning of the 2025 season of the Valorant Champions Tour. It will last from January 16, 2025, through February 8, 2025, and will be played on LAN at the Riot Games Arena in Los Angeles, USA. The teams that finish in the top two positions will represent the region at Masters Bangkok.
This article covers everything you need to know about the schedule, teams, and format of VCT Americas Kickoff 2025.
VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 teams
The following teams will take part in the VCT Americas Kickoff 2025:
- 100 Thieves
- Cloud9
- Evil Geniuses
- FURIA Esports
- KRU Esports
- Leviatan
- LOUD
- MIBR
- NRG Esports
- Sentinels
- G2 Esports (Ascension 2023)
- 2GAME Esports (Ascension 2024)
VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 format
The 2025 VCT Americas Kickoff will follow a 12-team double-elimination bracket. The four teams that made it to Champions 2024 — Sentinels, Leviatan, G2 Esports, and KRU Esports — will play directly in the upper bracket round two.
All matches in the tournament, except the Lower Final and the Grand Final, will be best-of-three. The remaining two series will be best-of-five. As mentioned previously, the top two teams from the tournament will qualify for Masters Bangkok.
VCT Americas Kickoff 2025 schedule and live results
Below is the full schedule of VCT Americas Kickoff:
Upper Round 1 (January 16-17, 2025)
- Evil Geniuses vs LOUD: January 16 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 17 3:30 IST
- MIBR vs 100 Thieves: January 16 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 17 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
- 2Game Esports vs FURIA: January 17 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 18 3:30 IST
- NRG Esports vs Cloud9: January 17 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 18 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
Upper Round 2 (January 18-19, 2025)
- KRU Esports vs TBD: January 18 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 19 3:30 IST
- Sentinels vs TBD: January 18 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 19 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
- Leviatan vs TBD: January 19 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 20 3:30 IST
- G2 Esports vs TBD: January 19 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 20 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
Lower Round 1 (January 23-24, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: January 23 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 24 3:30 IST
- TBD vs TBD: January 23 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 24 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
- TBD vs TBD: January 24 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ January 25 3:30 IST
- TBD vs TBD: January 24 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ January 25 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
Upper Semifinals (January 31, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: January 31 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 1 3:30 IST
- TBD vs TBD: January 31 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ February 1 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
Lower Round 2 (February 1, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: February 1 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 2 3:30 IST
- TBD vs TBD: February 1 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ February 2 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
Lower Quarterfinals (February 2, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: February 2 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 3 3:30 IST
- TBD vs TBD: February 2 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ February 3 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
Upper Finals (February 6, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: February 6 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 7 3:30 IST
Lower Semifinals (February 6, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: February 6 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/ February 7 01:00 GMT/6:30 IST
Lower Finals (February 7, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: February 7 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 8 3:30 IST
Grand Finals (February 8, 2025)
- TBD vs TBD: February 8 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/ 22:00 GMT/ February 9 3:30 IST
Note: We will keep editing the results and matches as the tournament progresses.
Where to watch VCT Americas Kickoff in 2025
You can catch all the action from the 2025 Americas Kickoff tournament live on the following channels:
