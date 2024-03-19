Riot Games may be planning to release a new Valorant map if a recent leak is to be trusted. The last standard map they released was Sunset with patch 7.04. Reportedly, another standard Valorant map is being worked on.

According to a Reddit post by Impossible_Ad1362, they found some images of the new map while web crawling the Valorant website. The images found via web crawling and images present on the live website were not a match.

According to the leak, the new Valorant map will be called Bastion. A glance at the image of the map shows it will offer a multi-level combat to players. It has tall-rise buildings along with a pit. The map visually draws influence from Split and Bind, along with a mountainous look in the background.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

How was the new Valorant map discovered?

New Valorant map Bastion image (Image via Reddit/Impossible_Ad1362)

According to the OP, they developed a bot using JavaScript and TypeScript. This bot crawls through HTML, CSS, and Javascript code to find all the images (jpg, png, webp) on a site. Furthermore, they also implemented a proxy not to get banned from websites.

The Valorant website uses a custom React and Gatsby stack, and they were able to download multiple images from the code, which was not available on the website. However, the download source of these images is not available now.

They assumed Riot Games was in the process of updating their website when they web crawled. Due to this, they could see the new map images that have yet to be released.

That said, if Riot Games is working on a new map, it surely will be included in the next map pool.

When will the new Valorant map be released?

Although the web crawler found this map alongside other standard maps of Valorant, it can also potentially be a new Team Deathmatch map. However, we still do not know when the new Valorant map will be released by Riot Games. Currently, the studio is preparing the launch of its new agent called Clove.

Expand Tweet

The new agent is set to arrive on March 24, before the grand final of VCT Masters Madrid. So it is highly unlikely Riot Games will reveal a new map and agent together. This new map can be potentially released in the coming months.

Check out more Valorant articles:

Valorant Sovereign 2.0 || Valorant Agent 25 name || Global Head of Valorant has high hopes for VCT Team Capsules || VCT Masters Madrid 2024