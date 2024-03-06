Global Head of Valorant has high hopes for VCT Team Capsules

Leo Faria, Global Head of Valorant for Riot Games, has high hopes for the recently launched VCT Team Capsules. Riot Games and VCT teams came together to drop a line-up of items inspired by each team on February 21, 2024. These capsules included a Classic skin, gun buddies, a playercard, and one spray. They sold like hot commodities within weeks of release.

Talking about the success of this new collaboration, Faria said:

"We’re expecting them to be very successful, to be well in the eight-digit revenues. The thing we don’t know yet — and this is why we’re kind of looking at this year as a big experiment — is how much fandom for teams drives monetization."

He added that the esports teams are also benefitting from this venture:

"We have gross sales, then we take all the hard costs that are related to producing the skins, and we have things like taxes and platform costs and transaction fees. So we detect that, and from there, we share 50 percent to teams. We wanted to do it sustainably, and that’s why we cover those costs — but we also want teams to have all the upside. So, as the skins perform well, there’s no limit on how much we share."

Valorant will release sales rankings of VCT Team Capsules

VCT Teams around Classic pistol (Image via Riot Games/X)

Each Valorant Champions Tour team has been working hard to sell its own capsule.

Sentinels players regularly engaged with fans on social media and showcased their bundles during matches. Team Liquid also praised Riot Games for allowing organizations to add their unique touch to the capsules. This personal touch, along with the 50 percent cut organizations are getting, gave them more incentive to promote the bundles.

Their hard work is certainly paying off, as Faria revealed that many teams have already surpassed their minimum guaranteed sales for a year. He said:

"We've been dreaming of doing this for a very long time, and it's finally live. We're giving fans the opportunity to support their teams and their favorite pros, and the reception has been amazing. Some of these teams have already beat their minimum gurantee for the entire year in two weeks, so very excited.

Furthermore, the Global Head of Valorant for Riot Games said they will soon be releasing a list that will show how much each team sold. This will help players gauge which team is among the most popular and which has better designs.

The VCT Team Capsules are up for sale in Valorant until September 10, 2024. Interested fans can buy them for 2,350 Valorant Points (around $25).