All VCT Team Capsule skins, gun buddies, and more

On February 21, 2024, Valorant developers finally unveiled all the VCT Team Capsules. These items include Classic skin, gun buddies, and more. The developers have disclosed that a total of 44 VCT Teams worldwide are included in this program. Each of these squads has a Team Capsule dedicated to it. With these items, gamers will be able to support their favorite squads by purchasing their associated capsules.

Additionally, throughout the entire 2024 season, each team collaborating in this program initiative will earn a 50% profit every time a piece of their content is bought.

Riot Games is trying to build a stable ecosystem and a sustainable model for esports. Furthermore, it's trying to maintain a good relationship with players by introducing these small projects that seem to only be the tip of the iceberg.

With that in mind, let’s take an in-depth look at all the VCT Team Capsule skins and other items included in them.

All VCT Team Capsule skins, including Classic cosmetics, gun buddies, and more

Each VCT Team Capsule represents a partnered team competing in the Champions Tour and features a Classic skin with a unique design showcasing the relevant squad’s logo.

Moreover, each capsule includes alluring gun buddies, player cards, and sprays, each having a unique design of its own. Each of the following images depicts a Team Capsule and all the items it offers:

VCT Americas Team Capsules

100 Thieves

100Thieves Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Cloud 9

Cloud9 Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Evil Genius

Evil Genius Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Furia

Furia Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

G2 Esports

G2 Esports Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

KRU Esports

KRU Esports Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Leviatan

Leviatan Team capsule (Image via Riot Games)

LOUD

LOUD Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

MIBR

MIBR Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

NRG Esports

NRG Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Sentinels

Sentinels Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

VCT EMEA Team Capsules

BBL Esports

BBL Esports Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Fnatic

Fnatic Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

FUT Esports

FUT Esports Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)]

Gentle Mates

Gentle Mates Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

GIANTX

GiantX Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Team Heretics

Team Heretics Team capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Karmine Corp

Karmine Corp Team capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Movistar KOI

Movistar KOI Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Natus Vincere

NAVI Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Team Liquid

Team Liquid Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Team Vitality

Team Vitality Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

VCT Pacific Team Capsule

BLEED

BLEED Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

DetonatioN FocusMe

DetonatioN FocusMe Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

DRX

DRX Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Global Esports

Global Esports Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Gen.G

Gen.G Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Paper Rex

Paper Rex Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Rex Regum Qeon

Rex Regum Qeon Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

T1

T1 Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Talon Esports

Talon Esports Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Team Secret

Team Secret Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

ZETA Division

ZETA Division VCT Team Capsule (Image via Riot Games)

That's all the VCT Team Capsules available right now. However, the ones for the China region will be introduced in May 2024, during the Masters Shanghai event.

All the capsules will be available for purchase on the newly introduced Esports Hub section in-game throughout the VCT 2024 season.

