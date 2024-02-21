All VCT Team Capsule skins, gun buddies, and more

On February 21, 2024, Valorant developers finally unveiled all the VCT Team Capsules. These items include Classic skin, gun buddies, and more. The developers have disclosed that a total of 44 VCT Teams worldwide are included in this program. Each of these squads has a Team Capsule dedicated to it. With these items, gamers will be able to support their favorite squads by purchasing their associated capsules.
Additionally, throughout the entire 2024 season, each team collaborating in this program initiative will earn a 50% profit every time a piece of their content is bought.
Riot Games is trying to build a stable ecosystem and a sustainable model for esports. Furthermore, it's trying to maintain a good relationship with players by introducing these small projects that seem to only be the tip of the iceberg.
With that in mind, let’s take an in-depth look at all the VCT Team Capsule skins and other items included in them.
All VCT Team Capsule skins, including Classic cosmetics, gun buddies, and more
Each VCT Team Capsule represents a partnered team competing in the Champions Tour and features a Classic skin with a unique design showcasing the relevant squad’s logo.
Moreover, each capsule includes alluring gun buddies, player cards, and sprays, each having a unique design of its own. Each of the following images depicts a Team Capsule and all the items it offers:
VCT Americas Team Capsules
100 Thieves
Cloud 9
Evil Genius
Furia
G2 Esports
KRU Esports
Leviatan
LOUD
MIBR
NRG Esports
Sentinels
VCT EMEA Team Capsules
BBL Esports
Fnatic
FUT Esports
Gentle Mates
GIANTX
Team Heretics
Karmine Corp
Movistar KOI
Natus Vincere
Team Liquid
Team Vitality
VCT Pacific Team Capsule
BLEED
DetonatioN FocusMe
DRX
Global Esports
Gen.G
Paper Rex
Rex Regum Qeon
T1
Talon Esports
Team Secret
ZETA Division
That's all the VCT Team Capsules available right now. However, the ones for the China region will be introduced in May 2024, during the Masters Shanghai event.
All the capsules will be available for purchase on the newly introduced Esports Hub section in-game throughout the VCT 2024 season.
