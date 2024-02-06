Valorant Xerofang bundle: All skins revealed

Valorant's upcoming skin collection, titled Xerofang, has been officially revealed. Following the successful release of the Kuronami Bundle, Riot Games has unveiled the alluring cosmetic line to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Here is everything we know so far about the Xerofang skin collection in the game.

All weapons and variants in Valorant's Xerofang bundle

Riot Games has unveiled the Valorant Xerofang bundle in time for the Lunar New Year. This bundle will consist of the following skins:

Xerofang Vandal

Xerofang Ghost

Xerofang Melee

Given how players frequently use the listed weapons, the developer has made a great choice by offering alluring skins for them. This bundle is definitely one of the best skin collections to have been released so far this year.

Based on the recent trailer, the weapons in the Xerofang bundle will be available in four variants: Red, White, Blue, and Pink. They contain multiple levels alongside a unique finisher. They will feature some scattered crystal-like elements that eventually form a Dragon. This makes sense, considering it is the Year of the Dragon.

However, there are no announcements regarding the pricing of the Xerofang bundle. Judging by its looks, it could be a Premium Tier bundle. If this is indeed the case, the collection could cost around 7100 VP (Valorant Points). The individual prices might be 1775 VP.

Currently, there’s no information about when the Xerofang bundle will be released. However, based on the availability of the Emberclad bundle in the in-game store, the collection might be released on February 8, 2024.

We'll keep you updated on the official information as and when it comes.

