How to get Kuronami no Yaiba melee skin in Valorant

Valorant’s Episode 8 Act 1 is a few hours from being live, and the community is brimming with excitement for the arrival of the Kuronami skin collection. Alongside patch 8.0, the skin line is finally making its debut in the game.

The cosmetic collection features a finisher having a thunderstorm, and the design is reminiscent of a Japanese kusarigama. In addition to a couple of weapon skins Riot Games has to offer, they’re introducing a beautiful melee skin for the community to cherish.

Since the players are waiting eagerly to equip the melee skin and use it in-game, let’s have a look at all the necessary information you need to know before purchasing the new Kuronami no Yaiba melee skin.

Purchasing the Kuronami no Yaiba melee skin from the Valorant store

Expand Tweet

After the successful release of Valorant’s Overdrive bundle in Episode 7 Act 3, players worldwide were looking forward to something new, and it seems that Riot will deliver. Boasting the style of a traditional Japanese weapon named kusarigama, Kuronami no Yaiba or “Blade wave Blade” intricates the good old art of handling Kusarigamajutsu. Moreover, the best part is the inspect animation’s rotation speed increased gradually upon repeated usage of the inspect button.

The melee weapon skin resembles a kusarigama, which consists of a metal chain with heavy, sharp metal objects at both ends. It embellishes the fundamental theme of the weapon bundle. Either you can equip this melee skin upon purchasing the whole bundle or buy the melee skin individually.

The melee skin cost around 5350 VP, making it one of the most expensive melee cosmetics in Valorant. It comes in 4 variants namely: default, purple, silver, and black/red.

Here are some straightforward steps you can follow to obtain the Kuronami no Yaiba melee skin:

Upon opening the Riot client, log into your account after entering the right credentials.

Navigate to Valorant and hit the Play button.

From the Main menu section, navigate to the top section and look for Store.

Look for the Featured option and click on Kuronami bundle.

Navigate through the available items until you find the Kuronami no Yaiba melee skin.

Make sure that your account consists of 5350 VP .

. Hit the Purchase Item button and finish the task.

In order to equip the melee, hit Play and go to the Collection section.

Select Melee and navigate to the Kuronami no Yaiba melee skin to obtain it.

Other items included in the Kuronami skin bundle in Valorant

Expand Tweet

The cost of the complete bundle is 9500 VP. Apart from the dazzling melee skin, this exclusive tier bundle offers other weapon cosmetics and in-game items like a gun buddy and player card. The Kuronami bundle includes:

Kuronami Spectre- 2375 VP

Kuronami Marshal- 2375 VP

Kuronami Sheriff- 2375 VP

Kuronami Vandal- 2375 VP

Kuronami no Yaiba Melee- 5350 VP

Kuronami Player card- 375 VP

Kuronami Spray- 325 VP

Kuronamui Gun Buddy- 475 VP

For more detailed news and guides, stay tuned on the Sportskeeda Valorant hub.