Numerous leaks about the upcoming Valorant Overdrive skin bundle have emerged online. Following the release of the final patch update of 2023, version 7.12, anticipation is building for the featured attraction. In the upcoming holiday season, players are poised to receive the exciting cosmetic, which promises to elevate their gaming experience.

This article goes into all the details currently available about the Overdrive skin collection.

When is the Overdrive skin bundle expected to arrive in Valorant?

Riot Games has not provided any official details regarding the Valorant Overdrive skin bundle's precise release date. At present, Chromedek and Sentinels of Light 2.0 are scheduled to be removed from the in-game shop within the next 20 hours. The timely emergence of online leaks strongly suggests that the Overdrive collection will likely become available in stores shortly thereafter.

With these factors in mind, it is reasonable to speculate that the collection will be released on either December 7 or 8, 2023, with the specific timing contingent on the player's region.

What weapons will be part of the Overdrive collection in Valorant?

The upcoming Overdrive skin collection will feature a cosmetic transformation for these weapons:

Vandal

Bucky

Stinger

Sheriff

Melee (Blade)

This collection of weapons is remarkable, as each one is utilized extensively in both amateur and professional settings. Additionally, the Overdrive Blade melee replicates the beloved animation of the RGX 11z Pro Blade.

Will Valorant's Overdrive skinline have special effects, variants, and finishers?

Based on the latest leaks, the Overdrive skinline could be classified within the Exclusive rarity tier of weapon collections. The leaks reveal cosmetic alterations made to the weapon's overall design, accompanied by unique sound and visual effects. The weapons appear to boast amazing animations and a showstopping finisher.

This category of skins gets three additional variants for the weapons apart from the default one. These three variants can be unlocked by upgrading the skins for each weapon item in the bundle using Radianite points and then equipping all the special effects.

How much will the Overdrive skin bundle cost in Valorant?

As of now, Riot Games has not officially disclosed the cost of the skin bundle. However, based on leaked information about the Overdrive Blade melee, which emulates the aesthetics of the RGX 11z Pro Blade melee skin from the RGX 11z Pro collection, it is likely to fall within that same pricing category.

Following the pattern, the Exclusive tier skinline stands as the second-most costly set of gun skins in Valorant, with a price range of 2175 to 2475 VP. This places the total cost of the entire bundle in the range of 8700 to 9900 VP.

Individually, the melee skin within Exclusive-tier bundles in the game is priced at 4350 to 5350 VP. However, the complete bundle not only includes the knife skin but also comes with additional cosmetic items such as sprays, player cards, and a gun buddy, all at no extra charge.