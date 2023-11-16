How much does Valorant's Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection cost?

Sentinels of Light 2.0 is the highly anticipated sequel to the fan-favorite skin collection in Valorant, inspired by the world of League of Legends. Introduced initially during Episode 3 Act 1 alongside the Sentinels of Light event in League of Legends, this skin collection has now returned in Episode 7 Act 3. Launched with the Patch 3.02 update, these skins boast intricate designs influenced by the League of Legends Rise of Sentinels event. Each skin stands out visually with thematic elements tied to the champions and lore of the Sentinels of Light universe.

The Valorant community has been waiting for Sentinels of Light 2.0 with bated breath. This article delves into the collection's specifics, focusing on the pricing and the variety of in-game cosmetics included.

Price and other details for Sentinels of Light 2.0 collection in Valorant

Riot Games is reintroducing the Sentinels of Light skin collection with its 2.0 version, featuring Valorant skins in the Exclusive tier. Exclusive skins are not included in the Valorant night market and are never discounted. These are only available for purchase at full price.

This bundle can be acquired for 8,700 VP, with each weapon skin individually priced at 2,175 VP. Notably, the melee skin is uniquely valued at 4,350 VP.

In addition to the weapon skins, players can opt to obtain the Sentinels of Light 2.0 gun buddy for 475 VP. Furthermore, player cards and sprays are available at 375 VP and 325 VP, respectively. A noteworthy benefit of purchasing the complete bundle is that players receive the player card, gun buddy, spray, and melee skin without additional cost.

The Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle is a thrilling addition for enthusiasts of Valorant's skins. It offers a range of items and customization choices for its in-game weapon inventory at varying price points.

Every weapon and item included in the Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin bundle

The Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection introduces diverse weapons, encompassing the Phantom, Odin, Spectre, Shorty, and the dual-wielded Relic Stone Daggers for melee combat. This impressive selection caters to novice players and seasoned professionals, expanding upon the already noteworthy arsenal featured in the initial bundle, including the Vandal, Operator, and Sheriff.

The dual-wielded Relic Stone Daggers maintain the original Sentinels of Light Relic's aesthetic, adding a unique and stylish touch to the collection. These new weapons will uphold the existing animation and sound effects, along with four original variants: Default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple.

In addition to the weaponry, the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle includes other noteworthy cosmetics such as the Sentinels of Light 2.0 spray, Sentinels of Light EP7 player card, and Sentinels of Light 2.0 gun buddy. This comprehensive collection ensures a captivating and personalized gaming experience for enthusiasts.

The Sentinels of Light weapon skins represent a collaboration between Valorant and League of Legends, commemorating the Sentinels of Light event within the League of Legends universe.

This partnership enriches the gaming experience for players who appreciate both Valorant and League of Legends, establishing a cohesive and immersive thematic link between the two games. The reintroduction of this collection could potentially suggest the arrival of a Ruination 2.0 collection in the future.