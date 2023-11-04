Valorant leaks suggest Sentinels of Light 2.0 is in development

Leaks from reputed Valorant data miners @ValorLeaks and @Shiick hint at the arrival of a brand-new Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. @Shiick even shared images of the background and the variant icons that will apparently be depicted in the collection tab of the game once these skins come out.

Sentinels of Light is an Exclusive Tier Valorant skin that came out in Episode 3 Act 1 in July 2021. The collection marked a collaboration with League of Legends and was based around the lore of Viego's return to Runeterra and the eponymous team's fight against him.

Valorant's Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection to reportedly feature Phantom skin

Sentinels of Light is one of the most popular collections, and Valorant players have been eagerly awaiting its sequel. However, considering this was a special IP collaboration, it was unlikely that this would ever happen. This information holds great weight, as it could have repercussions for other Riot Games titles as well.

As for the leaks at hand, the data miners only shared the background for the weapon gallery when viewing guns with this skin and the icons for the different variants.

The former depicts a blurry image of the Sentinels of Light logo on beige and white ground. The latter shows the four color variations these upcoming skins will supposedly have: gray (default), pink, green and red, and blue and violet. Note that these variants are the same as the ones present in the currently available iteration of the collection.

Valorant's original Sentinels of Light collection featured a Vandal skin as the main rifle, alongside a Sheriff, Ares, and Operator. It is, therefore, not a surprise that the 2.0 version is speculated to feature a Phantom as the main rifle. There is no conjecture on what the other guns featured in the collection will be.

X user @ComfyKeito also shared what is possibly a fan art of what the Sentinels of Light Phantom might look like. The same is depicted in the following embed.

There is no projected release date for the bundle yet, and it will not be revealed in the foreseeable future. With no more Act launches remaining in 2023, it will probably not come out before 2024.

