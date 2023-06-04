5 Valorant skins that deserve a sequel

Valorant has always been popular for its amazing weapon cosmetics that feature gorgeous designs and visual effects. That said, developer Riot Games has always taken the opportunity to provide certain collections with a sequel, bringing forth a different set of weapons. Glitchpop, RGX 11z Pro, Prime, Magepunk, and many more skinlines have delivered worthy sequels to fans as most of them became community-favorites after their release.

That being said, there are still many bundles in the game that can use a sequel collection. Not only are these community-favorites, but they also offer decent visuals. This article will list five such skin bundles in Valorant that deserve a sequel.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Radiant Crisis and other Valorant skinlines that deserve a sequel

1) Sentinels of Light

Made after the faction based on League of Legends, the Sentinels of Light is a gorgeous exclusive skinline that features weapon designs close to the Sentinel's arsenal. The visual effects are a fascinating mix of magic and science as one can see the barrel rotate while reloading.

While it is one of the oldest skins to exist in the game, Riot still hasn't given it a chance at a sequel. However, it could be because the developer does not want to ruin its exclusivity. One can still expect more League of Legends-inspired cosmetics in the future.

2) Recon

Recon is by far one of the most unique takes on weapon skins from Riot. The realistic-looking weaponry from a tactical arsenal shares a resemblance with real-life guns and gears. Although the Premium collection Phantom and Ghost are widely used by many professionals and normal players, Riot is yet to offer a 2.0 version for the Recon bundle.

The Recon set also consists of the first-ever butterfly knife for the game, which was widely purchased across the playerbase. With three beautiful variants and a randomizer upgrade, Recon is a worthy contender for a sequel.

3) Prelude to Chaos

Prelude to Chaos is a DOOM-inspired, Exclusive-tier weapon skin in Valorant that has been a community-favorite for a long time. From professionals to competitive players, everyone has grown a liking for this collection since its release last year. Prelude also comes with three outstanding variants, one of which is designed after the popular sci-fi alien first-person shooter, DOOM.

The collection comes with a gorgeous blade for its melee that has fascinating visuals and equip animation. After almost a year of its release, fans are definitely in wait for a worthy sequel to Prelude.

4) Radiant Crisis

Radiant Crisis is the popular comic book-inspired cel-shade weapon skin that comes with its perks. Despite being a Premium-tier bundle, Radiant is fairly cheap and yet delivers a unique look for Valorant weapons. Its comic book-like finishers are a special take on visuals as users can also enjoy the unique animations while equipping weapons.

Radiant Crisis also comes with a Baseball bat for its melee, which is by far the most unique cosmetic in the game. Although not everyone in the community found the bundle appealing, it has grown a niche fanbase.

5) Singularity

Singularity was one of the first skinlines to come to Valorant back in 2020. The sci-fi-based collection features space-like visuals that incorporate the singularity phenomenon itself. The skinline features a set amount of weapons that includes the Phantom and the Ares. The melee is also a community-favorite as many professionals prefer it.

The collection does not include a 2.0 version as of now, but fans have been asking for a sequel for a while as all the major skinlines have received a second bundle in Valorant.

The aforementioned collections are quite easily the best contenders for a sequel bundle out of all the existing Valorant cosmetic bundles. That said, it is yet to be seen which one of them will get a sequel first.

