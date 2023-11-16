How to get Sentinels of Light 2.0 gun buddy in Valorant

Riot Games has finally introduced the Sentinel of Light 2.0 to the Valorant community alongside the release of patch 7.10. Apart from getting some significant buffs & nerfs on some Agents, this new bundle is something to cherish. This collection is nothing but another iteration of the previous Sentinels of Light bundle. It offers numerous gun skins like Phantom, Odin, etc., and other cosmetics.

While the skins are really magnificent, this collection also includes an alluring gun buddy that represents the core theme of the bundle. So, without wasting any more time, we’ll discuss how to get the Sentinels of Light 2.0 gun buddy in Valorant.

Purchasing the Sentinels of Light 2.0 gun buddy from Valorant store

Sentinel of Light 2.0 gun buddy in-game (Image via Riot Games)

The Sentinels of Light 2.0 gun buddy features a kite-shaped charm with a bright luminescent crystal ball skin to the Sentinels of Light aesthetics seen in League of Legends. Additionally, the most exciting feature of the gun buddy is that it will change color depending on the color of the variant.

On the other hand, players are wondering if this feature will work on the previous bundle skins. The answer is yes; the developer has confirmed that this buddy is compatible with the previous Sentinels of Light bundle skin.

Here’s how to acquire the gun buddy from the Valorant store:

Open the Riot client and log in with your proper credentials.

Find Valorant and launch the game.

Navigate to the store section, select “Featured,” and click on the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle option.

Scroll through the items until you find the Sentinels of Light 2.0 gun buddy.

Ensure that you have at least 475 VP (Valorant Points) available in your account.

(Valorant Points) available in your account. Then, hit the “Purchase Item” button, and you’re all set to obtain the new gun buddy.

If you forgot to equip it, you can still acquire it from the “Collection” section, and the item will stay in your inventory forever.

However, remember that this exclusive bundle is a limited-time collection and will not be available once it leaves the store. However, the skins might reappear in future rotations of the store.

Furthermore, it is possible that in the subsequent acts, this gun buddy might get included in the “Accessories” section. Though, Riot Games hasn’t made any of these plans public. Usually, they don’t bring back exclusive in-game cosmetics once the collection expires.

Sentinels of Light 2.0 Items and their Price

The Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle is another iteration of the Sentinels of Light bundle released in the earlier act, along with patch 3.02. The current 2.0 bundle features a plethora of weapon skins alongside some in-game cosmetics like Sentinels of Light 2.0 gun buddy, name card, and many more. The whole bundle costs 8700 VP. However, if you want to buy the items separately, here’s a detailed list and price:

Phantom: 2175 VP

Odin: 2175 VP

Spectre: 2175 VP

Shorty: 2175 VP

Melee: 4350 VP

Player Card: 375 VP

Spray: 325 VP

Gun Buddy: 475 VP

For more updates on Valorant, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.