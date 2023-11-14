All upcoming Deadlock buffs in Valorant patch 7.10

Valorant developers are providing a significant buff to one of their least-picked Agents, Deadlock, in their upcoming patch 7.10. Hailing from Norway, she is the fifth Sentinel released during patch 7.0. Her kit, featuring cutting-edge tech, allows her to clear out any intense situation in the game. Compared to meta choices like Killjoy and Cypher, her utilities are way inferior.

Deadlock has received minor buffs over the recent patches. However, the Agent is about to receive the biggest upgrade in the latest patch, which has the potential to alter the Sentinel meta. She is getting a huge change in one of her abilities named Gravnet. This article will delve into all the necessary information regarding the changes in her kit.

Upcoming Gravnet buffs for Deadlock in Valorant’s patch number 7.10

The Gravnet ability of Deadlock is quite similar to Sage’s slow orb. It forces enemies to crouch and delay them to reach a certain destination on a map. Furthermore, it makes them vulnerable to her teammates, although the effect isn't severe. In order to make it lethal, the developers are offering a substantial change in this ability.

1) Effect increased

The AoE (Area of Effect) has been increased for Gravnet. Previously, Agents like Jett could easily avoid the effect of this ability by using her updraft or dash. However, that won’t be the case in the upcoming patch 7.10. She won’t be able to completely dash out or updraft from Gravnet’s AoE. After a certain distance, she’ll get restricted from prior movements.

It is a significant change, similar to Cypher’s Trapwire, as it also prevents Jett from doing her usual movements. Sentinels mains are eager to test this out on live servers.

2) Increased radius

Gravnet’s Effect radius is also getting a buff in Valorant. The area of effect will increase to eight meters, up from six meters. This buff will help Deadlock players and their teammates delay an enemy from a greater distance than before.

3) Removal time buff

The removal time for Deadlock’s Gravnet is also being significantly improved. It will become 1.50 seconds, almost double the previous time of 0.8 seconds. This will give Deadlock and her teammates more time to eliminate a vulnerable target than before.

4) Indefinite Debuff until removal

This buff is the most noteworthy among all the buffs we’ve covered so far. Previously, after getting trapped inside a Gravnet, adversaries could get free from the slow effect after a certain time. However, from the upcoming patch 7.10 in Valorant, the slow effect time will become indefinite until its removal.

It means that in some scenarios, Deadlock and her teammates can pick off a vulnerable enemy easily since the slow effect will be indefinite as long as the enemy is inside the AoE of that ability.

This sums up all the buffs Deadlock is about to receive. The community, especially the Sentinel players, are excited to test these changes after it goes live. They are hoping that these buffs could bring a major change in the current Sentinel meta and improve the pick rate of this Agent in Valorant.