Riot Games pays tribute to late Valorant pro with new player card

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Gizem "Luie" Harmankaya, Riot Games has unveiled a special player card in Valorant. Luie, a Turkish player, tragically lost her life after a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey on February 6, 2023. She competed professionally under the banner of Unknownpros and holds the distinction of being the first player in Valorant history to be featured on a player title and a card.

While player cards are typically some kind of humorous meme, this iteration stands as a solemn reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on that fateful day.

Valorant Player card commemorates the life of Luie

The earthquake claimed the lives of over 55,000 people in Turkey and Syria and injured a further 100,000. Luie, a resident of Turkey's Kahramanmaras region, found herself trapped with no rescue.

The authorities confirmed her passing on February 8. Riot Games' decision to include Luie's player card in the game serves as a poignant gesture to honor her memory and acknowledge her significant role in the world of Valorant.

The player card will be a free reward for all players once they update and launch the game. They will be shown a popup screen displaying a message that reads, "THIS ONE'S FOR LUIE" and "Celebrate the life of GIZEM 'LUIE' HARMANKAYA."

This powerful statement encourages players to equip the card not only as a mark of respect but also as a way to celebrate Luie within the community.

Riot Games' decision to pay tribute to Luie through the player card exemplifies the unity and compassion within the gaming world.