Valorant, the popular competitive shooter developed by Riot Games, may soon find its way onto consoles, according to the company's latest job listings. Originally released exclusively for Windows PC in 2020, Riot's premier tactical shooter quickly gained a dedicated following due to its balanced gameplay and engaging world.

With the game's success in the esports community, Riot Games is now exploring the possibility of taking its game to a wider audience by developing a console version. Let's delve into the details of the job listings and leaked information that hints at the potential console release.

New job listings point toward Valorant's Console Development

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN VALORANT console release hinted in Riot Games job listings:



"you will lead a team responsible for how we bring VALORANT to console players"



Reminder, I posted a leak/rumor from 2022 re: a new Riot Console game releasing later this year.

Fueling the speculation about Valorant's console release, Riot Games has posted intriguing job listings seeking talented individuals for three separate roles:

Manager, Software Engineering - Foundations Console

Manager, Software Engineering - Front-end

Staff Software Engineering - Console UI

These listings specifically mention responsibilities related to designing, refining, and optimizing the player experience for console game products.

By creating a dedicated team focused on Valorant's console development, Riot Games demonstrates its commitment to adapting the game for a broader range of platforms. This move not only showcases their intention to provide an exceptional gaming experience to console players but also highlights their determination to maintain the competitive integrity that has made the game a hit among PC gamers.

Supporting Leaked Twitter Post:

Adding weight to the rumors, a reliable Twitter leaker known as "PlayerIGN" recently resurfaced, reminding the community of a leaked or rumored announcement from 2022.

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN

twitter.com/PlayerIGN/stat… PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN Leak / Rumor:



◆ Riot Games' Valorant Mobile project to release 2024.

The leak hinted at a new Riot console game set to release later this year, aligning with the ongoing speculation surrounding Valorant's console port.

The leak hinted at a new Riot console game set to release later this year, aligning with the ongoing speculation surrounding Valorant's console port. While the specifics of the leak remain unconfirmed, it has intensified excitement and anticipation among fans, further reinforcing the possibility of its arrival on consoles. One of the job descriptions reads:

"Riot engineers bring deep knowledge of specific technical areas but also value the opportunity to work in a variety of broader domains. As a Software Engineer, you'll also dive into projects that focus on team cohesiveness and cross-team objectives. You'll lead without authority and provide other engineers with a clear illustration of extraordinary engineering."

With Riot Games taking notable steps through job listings, it becomes increasingly evident that the game's console release is moving closer to reality. As the development team explores the challenges and opportunities presented by different platforms, Valorant's arrival on consoles would mark a significant milestone for the game and its community.

PlayerIGN @PlayerIGN



Manager, Software Engineering - VALORANT - Foundations Console:



Manager, Software Engineering - VALORANT - Front-end:



Staff Software Engineer, Valorant - Console UI

riotgames.com/en/work-with-u…



Manager, Software Engineering - VALORANT - Foundations Console:

Manager, Software Engineering - VALORANT - Front-end:

Staff Software Engineer, Valorant - Console UI

The potential expansion would not only bring the excitement of this FPS shooter to a broader audience but also foster cross-platform interaction and engagement. As fans eagerly await an official announcement, the prospect of Valorant's release for Xbox and Playstation consoles holds tremendous promise, opening doors to new adventures, intense competition, and unforgettable gaming moments in the evolving world of Riot's tactical shooter.

