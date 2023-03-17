Valorant leaks reveal new Killjoy balance in the works

Valorant Agents have gone through a wide variety of changes in the past few months. With that being said, a rumor from a popular Twitter leaker suggests that Killjoy may also receive a balancing change soon. The German Sentinel Agent is sitting on the meta list of Agents right now.

Ever since Chamber received significant nerfs, she has proven to be a flexible choice on most maps. As a result, her pickrate alongside Cypher has increased exponentially. Based on recent speculation, Riot Games is possibly working to introduce some balancing changes to her kit. As of now, it's still unclear what the future holds for Killjoy.

New leaks suggest a Killjoy balance coming in Valorant

On March 17, 2023, Twitter user ValorLeaks (@ValorLeaks), a prominent Valorant leaker and dataminer, tweeted that a Killjoy balance is potentially in the works by Riot Games.

The exact balance changes are presently unknown as the developers at Riot haven't mentioned anything of the sort yet. Considering that most of the previous leaks from @ValorLeaks have proven to be true as well as the current state of the Sentinels meta, this rumor gains a lot more credibility.

Killjoy is currently one of the most powerful Sentinel Agents in Valorant. Her Ultimate can disrupt enemy strategies and offer incredibly useful post-plant advantages. At the same time, the rest of her kit incorporates strong gadgets such as the Sentry Turret and the Alarm Bot. Additionally, she's also the only Sentinel who can play a post-plant situation with her Mollies (Nano Swarm Grenades).

This alone makes her a force to be reckoned with as Chamber is no longer leading the current meta with his arsenal. Although Cypher is another flexible Agent who isn't limited by the range of his gadgets, Killjoy easily outperforms him with her lethal gadgets that can obtain plenty of information as well.

Interestingly, Riot has already tried to balance out her kit with the recent nerf of the Sentry Turret's HP (Health Point) to 100. This made her Turret much easier to shoot down and a less annoying utility to face in combat. Although no exact information has been provided, fans can assume that Riot will likely start off by balancing Killjoy's Ultimate Lockdown.

Compared to other Sentinel kits in Valorant, Lockdown is an extremely strong Ultimate ability. It has the ability to detain anyone within its range while also keeping players away from a particular site for a specific period of time. It works most effectively in post-plant situations and can only be countered by Ultimates from certain Agents like Brimstone and Breach.

Keeping all of these assumptions aside, it's yet to be seen what Riot Games' official word about the balancing change will be.

