Valorant Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection: Release date, weapons, price, and more

Valorant's Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection had been speculated by leakers and data miners across the internet over the last week or so. It has now been confirmed by a post from the official Riot Games affiliated account on X (previously Twitter). Just prior to this news, images and even in-game footage of the collection had begun to surface on other pages covering the game.

This article will explore everything known about Valorant's upcoming Sentinels of Light 2.0 so far.

When is the Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin bundle coming to Valorant?

Expand Tweet

Sentinels of Light 2.0 will hit the in-game shop on November 14, 2023, as soon as the Valiant Hero collection expires. The collection, based on League of Legends lore, will be available for approximately two weeks upon release.

All weapons and variants available in Valorant's Sentinels of Light 2.0

Expand Tweet

The following weapons will be included in the upcoming skin collection in Riot's character-based tactical shooter:

Phantom

Odin

Spectre

Shorty

Melee (Relic Stone Daggers - dual wield)

This is an impressive assortment of weapons, as all of them see sufficient use at both amateur levels as well as among professional athletes. They also build upon the already impressive arsenal (including the Vandal, Operator, and Sheriff) covered in the original iteration of the bundle.

The Relic Stone Daggers form a dual-wield knife set that maintains the build aesthetic of the original Sentinels of Light Relic.

The new weapons will retain the animation and sound effects as well as the four original variants: default, pink, red/green, and blue/purple. The new skins will be featured on a different background and have slight alterations

The collection will also feature a player card, a spray, and a gun buddy.

Expected price of the Sentinels of Light 2.0 skin collection in Valorant

Expand Tweet

Sentinels of Light is a collection of Exclusive rarity-level weapons in the tactical shooter. Since all sequels have had the same pricing level, it can be said with certainty that each weapon in the Sentinels of Light 2.0 bundle will cost 2,175 VP. This brings the cost of the entire bundle to 8,700 VP.

The original melee cost 4,350 VP when purchased separately. Since the current offering doesn't seem to bring anything radical in terms of design, it should also retain the same pricing.

The original variant of this bundle arrived in Valorant's Episode 3 Act 1 while the Sentinels of Light event was going on in League of Legends. The revival of this collection might hint at a possible Ruination 2.0 collection as well.