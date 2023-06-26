Valorant Neo Frontier skin collection: Release date, weapons, price, and more

Valorant's Episode 7 Act 1 is on its way. With its arrival, players will be introduced to a brand-new skinline, Neo Frontier. With a design inspired by a combination of classic and futuristic technology, this collection will be tempting for players who love Old Westerns as well as those who prefer Neo-Futuristic styles.

The Neo Frontier collection will feature four weapons, a melee skin, new player cards, a gun buddy, and a spray. Here is everything you need to know about the new Neo Frontier skin collection in Valorant ahead of Episode 7 Act 1's release.

When is the Neo Frontier skin bundle coming to Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



riot.com/43V2xQF Improvise. Survive. Evolve. Become a part of VALORANT’s next bold steps in Episode 07: EVOLUTION. Improvise. Survive. Evolve. Become a part of VALORANT’s next bold steps in Episode 07: EVOLUTION. ➡️ riot.com/43V2xQF https://t.co/BggKoTS7Ta

The Neo Frontier collection will arrive with the start of Episode 7 Act 1 in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. You can download the update on June 27, 2023, if you play from North or South America. If you play from anywhere else, you must wait a few additional hours for the collection to arrive in your region.

The new Episode will also give you access to the new progression system, the new Sentinel Agent, Deadlock, and the Battlepass for the Act.

What weapons will be part of the Neo Frontier collection in Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



Stay tuned for her story debuting at the Finals of



>> Launching with EP_07 // ACTI



youtu.be/UK7Tdob8HQw twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Wield an arsenal of cutting-edge nano-wire tech with Deadlock, the adaptive Sentinel Agent hailing from Norway.Stay tuned for her story debuting at the Finals of #VALORANTMasters Tokyo.>> Launching with EP_07 // ACTI Wield an arsenal of cutting-edge nano-wire tech with Deadlock, the adaptive Sentinel Agent hailing from Norway.Stay tuned for her story debuting at the Finals of #VALORANTMasters Tokyo.>> Launching with EP_07 // ACTIyoutu.be/UK7Tdob8HQw twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IgWbiL8Ao2

The Neo Frontier collection will feature the following weapons:

Sheriff

Marshal

Phantom

Odin

Melee (Axe)

This is an excellent set of weapons to find in a bundle. Each weapon included in the collection has a reasonable use rate in the game. Combined with the top-tier old western-cum-science fiction aesthetic that this bundle brings to the table, the Neo Frontier collection will be a great investment.

The bundle will also include a reactive gun buddy that will show the image of the top fragger in the server. There will also be two player cards: one representing the old Western style and the other showing the futuristic style. In addition to all this, there will be an animated spray.

How much does the Neo Frontier skinline cost in Valorant?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Act's ending soon. Still got big plans for Ranked? Better start moving. Act's ending soon. Still got big plans for Ranked? Better start moving. https://t.co/lo0TBZgckf

As far as the trend goes, the first skin collection that comes out with the release of a new Episode belongs to the Exclusive tier, which contains the second most expensive skins in the game. That means each weapon skin will cost between 2175 and 2475 VP, bringing the entire bundle's cost to around 8700-9900 VP.

When purchased separately, the melee skin in Exclusive-tier bundles in Valorant comes with a pricetag of 4350-5350 VP. However, if you buy the entire bundle, you get the knife skin and other cosmetics, such as spray, player cards, and gun buddy, for free.

Will there be special effects, finishers, and variants in Neo Frontier skin collection in Valorant?

The Neo Frontier skin collection aims to give players an experience of both the old world of Spaghetti Westerns and a peek into a possible future of Space Westerns. The weapon skins are designed so that depending on the upgrade level you choose on your skin, you can decide if you want to don the old or new styles.

The first two upgrade levels of the Neo Frontier skins will give you an Infantry or Black Market collection-like experience. These have a matte brown metallic look and realistic (but enhanced compared to the default skin) sounds, combined with a circular alt-fire reticle. Having these applied will not give you any kill banners or a finisher.

The third and fourth tiers reveal the sci-fi-based design elements of this skin. They add multiple color and material modifications to each weapon and bring visual and audio-based special effects in firing, reloading, and inspecting animations.

The final tier unlocks the kill banner and finisher. They have a unique sound effect consisting of guitars, harmonicas, shakers, and other elements. The finisher is also custom-designed to show the face of the Agent you kill in the end.

Overall, the Neo Frontier collection in Valorant is an excellent step forward in exploring the potential of what skins in the game can look like and will be a fantastic investment for skin collectors.

Poll : 0 votes