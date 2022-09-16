Top 5 Valorant skin collections with best Ace sound effects

Valorant is often praised for the amount of effort the developers put into making the gorgeous skins in the shooter. These collections also come with a very special part that serves as a motivation for players to perform well.

Particular skinlines in Riot Games' shooter come with unique audio effects upon getting kills, and some collections do it better than others.

Taking a penta-kill or an Ace in Valorant is no easy job as it requires a single player to eliminate every Agent on the enemy team. The Ace sound effects from certain skinlines are highly motivating for players.

Valorant audio designers have handcrafted these effects so that users get the best feeling upon getting a kill. Interestingly, upon each kill, the octane goes higher as the banner reflects the number of kills.

5 skin collections in Valorant that have the best Ace sound effects to offer

Players have a plethora of skinlines to choose from when looking for visual designs. With that being said, only a few deliver great kill-banner and sound effects. These are also an equally important part as they make the collection whole.

Without the sound effect, a skin doesn’t really shine. But, players must unlock the sound effects for the bundles by upgrading the skin via Radianite Points.

This listicle will mention the five best skin bundles with melodious Ace sound effects.

5) Gaia's Vengeance

The Gaia's Vengeance collection features a magical theme mixed with some sorcery. A nature-based magical skinline, it is designed beautifully and also comes with some nice sound effects.

Upon taking kills, players can get a magical kill sound with the banner showing the tree that is also featured in the finisher. The sound effects are clean and the penta-kill is one of the best Ace sounds in the game.

4) Radianite Crisis

The Radianite Crisis collection is probably the most uniquely designed skinline in Valorant. The bundle features a comic-book cel-shaded themed design. No other first-person shooter game has tried this idea and it definitely shines in Riot's FPS title.

Players will notice a comic-book-themed, cartoonic sound effect upon taking kills with the weapons from the collection. Suspensful audio increases in octane with the number of kills.

3) Prelude to Chaos

The recently released skinline in Valorant, Prelude to Chaos features a sci-fi-themed design and sound effects. The collection has a close resemblance to games like Doom and does not try to hide it.

Upon taking kills, players will notice how the sound effect is a mix of metal guitar and electronic instruments. The penta-kill is followed by the guitar and lasts for a while, which also gives sci-fi vibes.

2) Reaver

One of the most beloved skinlines, the Reaver comes with a haunting sound effect with a hint of black magic. Reaver's popularity allowed Riot Games to release the collection once more, but featuring a different set of weapons.

Upon landing kills, the witchcraft-type skin collection produces a haunting sound effect with an increase in octane upon taking more kills. The Ace and Overkill sound effects are very similar but also beautifully crafted nonetheless.

1) Spectrum

The collaboration project between popular music artist Zedd and Valorant gave birth to one of the best all-rounder skins in the shooter. Spectrum is praised for the design it brings to the table, but it particularly excels in the sound effects department.

Players using Spectrum will notice how motivated they feel to get kills in the game. The skin produces a melodious electronic sound effect upon getting a kill and the melody keeps increasing as the kill count grows.

Upon taking the Ace, the skin produces the highest octane sound, which is then followed by some more electronic melody if the player manages Overkill.

Players can get specific skins from the collections when they are available in the in-game store rotation as Valorant will not put up an entire collection from the list for sale again.

Some of the skins will also not be available in the Night Market as they cross the maximum price threshold. Players can still wait till the desired collection shows up in their store and upgrade the skins to access the sound effects.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far