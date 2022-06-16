When is Valorant's Prelude to Chaos collection bundle coming to Mumbai (Indian) servers?

Valorant is all set to release its new skin line with the upcoming Episode 5 Act 1: Dimension. The upcoming bundle, called Prelude to Chaos collection, will be an edgy, sci-fi take on the skins.

Valorant has always been artistic when it comes to weapon skins, and the upcoming bundle is no different. The last few Acts have provided some gorgeous skins to players. The recent Xenohunter and the Battle-pass .SYS skins are a sight to behold when it comes to creative ingenuity.

With the upcoming Episode, Dimension, Riot Games is all set to release a brand new map called Pearl and the Prelude to Chaos collection.

What will the new bundle bring for Indian Valorant players?

Currently, only the Xenohunter and Pride bundles are available in the in-game store. The Prelude to Chaos collection is expected to be made available on the Mumbai (Indian) server by 3.30 AM IST on June 23, 2022.

Indian Valorant players will be happy to see an all-new knife and a bundle of sci-fi themed skins for their favourite rifle. The upcoming sci-fi themed cosmetic will be dark and edgy with unique textures and visuals, similar to every other Premium skin set in the game.

The bundle will also include a two-handed melee sword which will set it apart from the other bundles and knives in the game. The Prelude to Chaos collection will include the following items:

Blade of Chaos Sword (melee)

Prelude to Chaos Vandal

Prelude to Chaos Operator

Prelude to Chaos Shorty

Prelude to Chaos Stinger

Prelude to Chaos gun buddy

Prelude to Chaos spray

The upcoming Prelude to Chaos collection will be a part of the Exclusive Edition (XE) price tier. As a result, the bundle will cost 8700 VP (Valorant Points). It will provide custom audio, finishers and kill banners to the players.

One can buy the Prelude to Chaos collection with VP by spending real-life currency. Once the skin set is out, players can also buy each one separately if they want something specific from the bundle. The price of a single gun from the set stands at 2175 VP, while the two-handed melee sword will cost 4350 VP in Mumbai (Indian) servers, same as its counterparts.

Riot Games will make the Prelude to Chaos bundle available in Valorant stores for Mumbai (Indian) servers on June 23, 2022 at 3.30 IST with the new Episode's release. The new Episode 5 Act 1 will also include a Battle-pass that will also bring its own set of skins.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Join us for Dia do Santuário–a celebration of PEARL: The wonder beneath the waves. Join us for Dia do Santuário–a celebration of PEARL: The wonder beneath the waves. https://t.co/7zR9zMiuY5

Players will be able to upgrade their weapon skins to different variants, just like the Premium and Deluxe weapon skin bundles. The two-handed sword can be upgraded to acquire custom animation for idle, equip and inspect motions, along with visual effects and audio.

Guns, on the other hand, can be upgraded to have custom muzzle flash effects and firing audio along with bespoke idle, equip, reload and inspect animations. The guns can also be upgraded to gain a kill banner and finisher.

