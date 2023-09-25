5 best Raze Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

Valorant's Player Cards are simple yet essential cosmetic items as they display the user's in-game name, title, total level, rank, and act rank. There are many cards available, with each offering unique artwork on it. These cards can be acquired in multiple ways, such as grinding out an Agent Contract or the Battlepass and even purchasing it directly from a new weapon skin collection. However, recently the developers introduced a new means for players to claim them.

In Episode 7 Act 1, a new in-game shop called the Accessories Store was released. This further introduced a new in-game currency called the Kingdom Points, with which players can purchase cosmetic items from the Battlepasses of previous Episodes.

The cosmetic item, Player Cards, seemed to get the most attention, as there was a huge variety of unique ones available in the game. Below is a list of the five best Raze Player Cards that can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories Store.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Knife Fight, Raze Days, and three other Raze Player Cards that can be bought in Valorant's Accessories Store

1) Knife Fight

Knife Fight Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Knife Fight Player Card was released in April 2021 with the Battlepass of Valorant's Episode 3 Act 2. This item is not part of any other series in the game.

The card features the two Duelists, Jett and Raze, in a 1v1 scenario with their knives out. They are on the map, Icebox, using the zipline in the A Site to get close. Raze is going from the attacker side, whereas Jett is going from the defender side.

2) Raze Days

Raze Days Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Raze Days Player Card was released in June 2023 in the Battlepass of Episode 7 Act 1. There are no other variations available for this card.

The card shows Raze having a good time hanging out in the streets while she is off duty. She is drinking what looks like coconut juice while wearing track pants and a hoodie that matches her Valorant outfit's colors. In the background, we also see some very colorful buildings and local citizens having a nice time as well.

3) Nanobomb

The Nanobomb Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Nanobomb Player Card was released in August 2023 and was available with the Battlepass of Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2. This card is not part of any other series in the game.

The card shows the Agent, Killjoy clicking a selfie with her significant other, Raze. The Valorant developers released an artwork of the two Agents kissing in December 2022, which confirmed their relationship. This Player Card looks like it takes place after the events of the released artwork. The name of the card is also a cute combination of their abilities, Nanoswarm and BoomBot.

4) VERSUS // Raze + Killjoy

The VERSUS Raze+Killjoy Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The VERSUS Player Card series has been released across many Battlepasses in the game, with this specific card being available very early in October 2020 during Episode 1 Act 3. This collection has featured many Agents like Cypher, Sova, Jett, Phoenix, Reyna, Neon, Sage, Omen, etc.

This card has Raze and Killjoy going against each other. They are the only ones in the game who made their own utilities, which are also somewhat similar. This card was released long before their relationship was confirmed and when they were just friends.

5) No Hands

No Hands Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The No Hands Player Card was released in August 2023 within the Battlepass of Episode 7 Act 2. This is available in two variants: one is the original and the other is available in the Epilogue section of its Battlepass with slightly altered changes including a lot more of the color gold in it.

The card features the Agents, Brimstone, Gekko, Killjoy, and Raze on a rollercoaster in an amusement park. Amongst them, Gekko seems to be having the most fun, whereas Brimstone looks the most scared. Raze can be seen in the back hugging a gigantic but adorable penguin plushie.