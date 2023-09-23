5 best Cypher Player Cards to buy from Valorant's Accessories Store

A Player Card is a cosmetic item in Valorant that displays a user's total level, in-game name, and title. These can be earned through a bunch of methods, including either grinding Agent Contracts, Event Passes, and Battlepasses, or can be purchased separately from the latest weapon skin collections.

In Episode 7 Act 1, the developers decided to treat players with a new In-game shop called the Accessories Store. Here, players are able to buy cosmetic items from the Battlepass of previous Acts and Episodes.

Due to their variety, these cards are certainly amongst the best items in the store. Below is a list of the five best Cypher Player Cards that can be bought in Valorant's Accessories Store.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Spike Showdown, Home Again, and three more Cypher Player Cards that can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories Store

1) Spike Showdown

Spike Showdown Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Spike Showdown Player Card was released in August 2023 within the Battlepass for Episode 5 Act 2 and isn't a part of any other card series.

The Valorant developers have always had a great sense of humor and have never shied away from referencing memes in their cosmetics. The Spike Showdown Player Card is amongst those, as it directly references the highly popular Spiderman-pointing meme. However, in this case, we see two Cyphers pointing at each other with the Spike in the middle instead.

2) Home Again

The Home Again Player Card for Cypher (Image via Riot Games)

The Home Again Player Card series was released in March 2022 in the Battlepass for Episode 4 Act 2. The card features various other Agents like Brimstone, Yoru, Skye, Chamber, Reyna, and Jett.

This series depicts the Valorant Agents taking a break by going back to relax in their homeland. In Cypher's case, we see him back in Morocco and sitting on a couch, ready to take a sip from the drink in his hand.

3) Unstoppable

Unstoppable Player Card for Cypher (Image via Riot Games)

The Unstoppable Player Card series was released in multiple Battlepasses for Episode 3 Acts 2- 3, Episode 4 Acts 1- 3, Episode 5 Acts 1- 3, and recently Episode 7 Act 1. These cards have featured numerous Agents like Viper, Sage, Phoenix, Omen, Jett, and Reyna.

This card series shows the Valorant Agents at their most powerful as they activate their ultimate abilities. In Cypher's version, he can be seen using his Neural Theft ability to gather information about enemy locations. He also has the Trap Wire in his hand.

4) VERSUS // Sova + Cypher

The VERSUS Sova+Cypher Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The VERSUS Player Card collection has been released across many Battlepasses, with this particular card being available in March 2021. The cards have featured many Agents like Jett and Phoenix, who have had more than one appearance.

This card features the Agents, Sova and Cypher as they go head-to-head against each other. Both of the above are known to be extremely useful for gathering information about enemies' whereabouts in the game, and hence, a matchup between them could be rather interesting to watch. In the background, you can also spot Sova's eye charged with electricity with Cypher's silhouette in front of it.

5) Spycam Schema

Spycam Schema Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Schema Player Card collection has been released in multiple Battlepasses. This series has featured a few maps like Ascent, Haven, Bind, and Breeze, along with certain Agent abilities like the Snakebite and Owl Drone.

This series of cards give the players a blueprint or a schematic of the ability or map mentioned. In this case, we see a schematic of Cypher's Spycam, which is his signature ability. It is most useful for anchoring sites and gathering information passively.

Similar to Cypher, all the other Valorant Agents have also been featured in unique Player Cards. These can be purchased quite easily in the Accessories Store.