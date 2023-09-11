5 best Jett Player Cards that can be purchased in Valorant's Accessories store

Valorant has seen significant growth in its player base since the full release. The FPS (First Person Shooter) community was a little apprehensive about the game initially but has taken quite a liking. The fast-paced gameplay mixed with a huge roster of characters with various abilities has allowed Valorant to become one of the most popular multiplayer games today.

Developers have made sure to keep things fresh by introducing unique weapon skins every now and then. Recently, they introduced an in-game currency and a whole new Accessories store that allowed the players to buy cosmetics such as sprays, player cards, and gun buddies.

The Accessories store was released in Episode 7 of Valorant and saw all the cosmetic items from the previous Battlepasses be purchasable through the new in-game currency, Kingdom Points. This step was great for players who otherwise don't make any in-game purchases.

Player cards are easily among the best purchasable items in the Accessories store. Jett, being one of the most popular Agents in Valorant, players are always looking for cool cards to equip with her on it. Below is a list of five such Jett Player Cards that can be purchased in the Accessories store.

Note: This list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions

Gentle Breeze, Unstoppable, and three more Jett Player Cards that players can purchase from Valorant's Accessories store

1) Gentle Breeze

The Gentle Breeze Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Gentle Breeze Player Card was released in March 2023. The card was available in the Battlepass of Episode 6 Act 2.

The Gentle Breeze card is one of a kind. It shows Jett strolling on the streets at what looks like nighttime with a casual outfit. This card is cool in the sense that the players get a glimpse of Jett and her life when she is not on missions with her Valorant crew.

2) Unstoppable

The Unstoppable // Jett Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Unstoppable Player Cards were released in September 2021. These cards were available with the Battlepass of Episode 3 Act 2.

The Unstoppable Player Card series showed various Agents using their ultimate abilities with their respective color themes. Hence, Jett's Unstoppable Player Card had her using the ultimate ability, Blade Storm, with the color blue in the background.

Apart from Jett, there are six Unstoppable Player Cards featuring various Agents. These are Reyna, Viper, Sage, Phoenix, Omen, and Cypher.

3) Versus // Jett + Jett

The Versus Jett + Jett Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Versus Player Cards series features two Agents going head-to-head against each other. These cards have been released across multiple Battlepasses ranging from Episode 1 Act 2 and 3, Episode 2 Act 1 and 2, Episode 3 Act 2 and 3 and Episode 7 Act 2. An exclusive Versus Player Card was given to the fans who attended the Riot Games ONE Pro Invitational Valorant event in Japan.

Jett has been featured a couple of times in the Versus series. However, her latest one from Episode 7 Act 2 is probably the most unique. Unlike every other card in the series, this one features two Jetts from most probably two different universes going against each other. One seems like a fugitive, while the other looks like a cop.

Many Agents have been featured in the Versus series. Some of them include Killjoy, Raze, Brimstone, KAY/O, Sage, and Omen.

4) Garden of Heroes

The Garden of Heroes: Jett Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Garden of Heroes Player Cards were released in August 2023. They were a part of the Battlepass of Episode 5 Act 2.

The Garden of Heroes Player Cards would show the Valorant Agents as being heroes and saviors of the common folk. This series featured some other Agents like Phoenix, Sage, and Omen.

In the Jett Player Card, she can be seen using her air abilities to stop a huge wave of water. The Jett statue featured in the Player Card can also be seen on the map, Pearl.

5) Distracted Duelist

The Distracted Duelist Player Card (Image via Riot Games)

The Distracted Duelist Player Card was released in January 2022. The card came along with the Battlepass of Episode 4 Act 1.

The Distracted Duelist Player Card isn't exactly an Agent player card but one that references the "Distracted Boyfriend" meme. Valorant players have always debated about which rifle is better, Phantom or Vandal.

The Distracted Duelist Player Card emulated the meme through its own version portraying, Jett as the Distracted boyfriend and the Phantom as the girlfriend. While it's not necessarily a Jett Player Card, it is definitely one that Jett mains would love to own.