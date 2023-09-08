5 Phantom skins with the best reload animations in Valorant

Valorant has steadily made its presence known in the first-person shooter (FPS) genre. It is amongst the most popular online multiplayer games of the current generation. Developer Riot Games always tries to come up with something new to keep the game from feeling stale. These new additions can range from a completely different Agent being released, to a new map or weapon skins.

Valorant has always created some of the most unique weapon skinlines for its players. These bundles have always stuck to a particular theme, making the skins get different animations and sound effects with each new release. Below is a list of five such Phantom skins with the best reload animation in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Neo Frontier, Singularity, and 3 more Phantom skins with amazing reload animations in Valorant

1) Neo Frontier Phantom

The Neo Frontier collection was released in June 2023 in patch 7.0. It consists of skins for the Marshal, Phantom, Odin, Sheriff, and Melee. It comes under the exclusive tier of Valorant's weapon skins.

The Neo Frontier Phantom costs 2175 VP (Valorant Points) without any discount and comes with four variants. These are the default, Gold, Silver, and Copper.

The Neo Frontier collection is amongst the best bundles in Valorant when it comes to its unique animations. The developers put a lot of focus on making the weapons feel like they are owned by a cowboy not just by visuals, but also in the way they are used. While reloading, the character will spin the magazine stylishly and attach it to the gun. This cool animation is improved even more with its crisp sound design.

2) Singularity Phantom

The Singularity collection was released in October 2020 in patch 1.10. It consisted of skins for the Sheriff, Phantom, Spectre, Ares, and Melee. It comes under the Exclusive tier of Valorant's weapon skins.

The Phantom from the collection costs about 1775 VP. It comes with four variants - default black, red, blue and purple.

The Singularity collection is amongst the older collections in Valorant. It has since found a place amongst one of the more popular skins in the game. While reloading, parts of the gun will start to detach itself from the main body and will only be stuck due to some kind of energy. These pieces then form the weapon shape again once the magazine has been inserted.

3) Reaver Phantom

The Reaver 2.0 collection was released in August 2022 in patch 5.03. It had skins for the Ghost, Odin, Spectre, Phantom, and Melee. It comes under the Premium tier of Valorant's weapon skins.

The Reaver Phantom costs 1775 VP without any discounts and has four different variants that are similar to the Reaver's first bundle. These are default purple, black, red, and white.

The Reaver is one of the first collections in Valorant, and was a huge hit when it first released. The skinline is amongst the most popular and is still used by many casual and pro players. While reloading, the character model will pull out and attach the magazine in thin air without touching it. It is a very neat animation that is always very satisfying to watch.

4) Prime Phantom

The Prime 2.0 collection was released in March 2021 with patch 4.04. It consisted of skins for the Odin, Frenzy, Phantom, Bucky, and Melee. It is categorised into the Premium edition of Valorant's weapon skins. The Prime Phantom costs 1775 VP and comes with four variants. These are the default white, gold, green and orange.

The first iteration of the Prime collection saw a lot of success, which led to the developer making another one for the other weapons. Unlike many 2.0 versions, the Prime is amongst the few wherein the two collections have quite a few differences when it comes to the variants and even the finisher.

However, the reload animation is very similar. The character model will eject out the fuel cube out of the gun and insert a new one. The animation feels so much better with the slick sound design.

5) Radiant Entertainment System Phantom

The Radiant Entertainment System collection was released in April 2023 with patch 6.08. It consists of skins for the Operator, Ghost, Phantom, Bulldog, and Melee, and comes under the Ultra edition of Valorant's weapon skins.

The Phantom from the collection is priced at 2975 VP and comes with three different variants. These are the default Bazooka Badger, Dance Fever, and K.nock O.ut!!.

The Radiant Entertainment System collection is one the most unique skinlines in Valorant. It is inspired by the retro arcade games of the past. Every variant has a different theme, and hence the sound effects and finishers vary accordingly.

While reloading, the weapon will act according to the variant. For example, when the Dance Fever variant is equipped, the gun will shed out the arrows that we see on the weapon. These are meant to be the ones that we see in a rhythm game. The entire collection is very charming and certainly deserves all its praise.