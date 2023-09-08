Valorant Odin tier list: All skins ranked from worst to best

The Odin is one of the most popular weapons in Valorant. Players can use it to rack up kills in any situation, thanks to its rapid rate of fire and large ammo capacity. This machine gun is an excellent instrument for holding angles and small corners when defending. Due to its great penetration damage, it is quite useful for spamming through walls at certain spots.

The Odin is widely used by Sova mains on the defending side, spamming through the walls after detecting enemies with their recon abilities. Despite its popularity, the machine gun has fewer skins than weapons like the Vandal and Phantom, which boast a wide collection.

This article ranks the Odin skins in Valorant from worst to best.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Valorant Odin tier list: Ranking all the skins from worst to best

Valorant Odin tier list (Image by Sportskeeda)

This tier list for Odin skins in Valorant is based on the following factors:

Appearance, SFX, and Finisher

Variants and Upgradeability

User experience

All the 20 Odin skins in this tier list are classified into four tiers: S, A, B, C, and D, with the S tier being the best and the D tier being the worst.

D Tier

20) Sensation Odin

Sensation Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The rainbow aesthetic of the Sensation Odin doesn't blend well with the machine gun, giving it a weird look.

The Sensation Odin is available in the in-game store and is priced at 875 Valorant Points. It is one of the cheapest Odin skins in Valorant.

19) Lightwave Odin

Lightwave Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Lightwave Odin was part of the Episode 2 Act 3 Battle Pass and was unlocked at level 35. It sits on the D tier of this tier list due to its plain design and odd color schemes.

Even though it comes in three variants - Blue, Red, and Grey, and has retro elements, the Lightwave Odin is appealing in appearance. This skin was obtainable by purchasing the Battle Pass for 1000 Valorant Points.

C Tier

18) Topotek Odin

Topotek Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Odin cosmetic from the Topotek Collection was released with the Episode 6 Act 2 update. It is a battle pass skin with no variants for an upgrade. This cosmetic features geometrical design elements all over the body, giving it a futuristic look. However, this futuristic appearance doesn't blend well with the Odin.

The Topotek Odin was available with the Battle Pass for 1000 Valorant Points.

17) Nitro Odin

Nitro Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Nitro Odin has yellow and purple stripes with some black elements. Despite the aggressive styling, the skin looks dated, which is the reason why it belongs to the C tier.

This cosmetic was unlocked at level 5 of the Episode 3 Act 2 Battle Pass and was priced at 1000 Valorant Points.

16) Freehand Odin

Freehand Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Freehand Odin is part of the Episode 7 Act 2 Battle Pass in Valorant.

As the name suggests, the Freehand Odin looks like it's been designed and painted freehandedly. This cosmetic is a better choice than the Sensation Odin as it comes with a better color aesthetic. It can be obtained by purchasing the Battle Pass for 1000 Valorant Points.

B Tier

15) Schema Odin

Schema Odin (Image via Riot Games)

As a Battle Pass cosmetic, the Schema Odin has a simple design with a red and black color combination.

The Schema version of the Odin features red lines running throughout the weapon. This skin could be unlocked by purchasing the Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass for 1000 Valorant Points.

14) Rune Stone Odin

Rune Stone Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Rune Stone Odin exhibits a clean look but ultimately lacks the oomph factor that it was supposed to have. This cosmetic was available with the Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass for 1000 Valorant Points.

13) Aerosol Odin

Aerosol Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Aerosol Odin was part of the Episode 2 Act 2 Battle Pass that was available for 1000 Valorant Points (Battle Pass Cost).

This skin has a graffiti design that looks pretty average on the Odin, thus claiming a spot on the B tier.

A tier

12) Prism III Odin

Prism III Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Prism III Odin has a clean design. It is on the A tier of this tier list due to its simplicity.

The Prism III Odin was included in the Episode 2 Act 2 Battle Pass and cost 1000 VP (Battle Pass cost). It was offered in three colors: pink, green, and blue.

11) Altitude Odin

Altitude Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Altitude bundle was released with Patch 6.06 in Valorant. It is a unique cosmetic collection with an airplane-themed design based on Agents.

Just like the other skins in this bundle, the Altitude Odin features a propeller at the front that spins when equipped. Players will also notice the miniature figures of the Agents in the middle of the weapon, making it a unique skin sitting on A tier.

10) Coalition: Cobra Odin

Coalition: Cobra Odin (Image via Riot Games)

As suggested by its name, the Coalition: Cobra Odin's design is inspired by a cobra. It was made available with the Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass for 1000 VP (Cost of the Battle Pass).

The three color schemes that make up this skin's variations are blue, orange, and red. All of the Coalition Cobra Odin's versions have a distinctive and elegant style.

9) Lycan’s Bane Odin

Lycan’s Bane Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The skins from the Lycan’s Bane collection were included in Episode 4 Act 2 Battle Pass. At first glance, the designs looked similar to those of the Tigris and Reaver collections.

Despite being a non-upgradeable skin, the Lycan’s Bane Odin looks intimidating, hence claiming a spot on the A tier. This cosmetic could be obtained by buying the Battle Pass for 1000 Valorant Points.

8) Smite Odin

Smite Odin (Image via Riot Games)

Due to its stunning appearance, the Smite Odin holds a place in the A tier.

The Smite Odin is one of the most affordable versions of the machine gun and is available for only 875 Valorant Points. It features white lightning patterns in various colors of blue.

7) Xenohunter Odin

Xenohunter Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Xenohunter Odin has a militaristic design that features a heartbeat sensor upon upgradation. Despite being a premium skin line, the Odin skin from the Xenohunter Collection doesn't offer any VFX, GFX, Kill Banner, or Finisher.

Fans aren't really happy about the lack of special effects on the Xenohunter skin line. As a result, this cosmetic has dropped down from the S tier to the A tier.

S tier

6) Neo Frontier Odin

Neo Frontier Odin (Image via Riot Games)

Based on both wild Western and neo-futuristic aesthetics, the Neo Frontier Odin transforms the vintage machine gun into an advanced one as you upgrade its level. It is available for 2175 Valorant Points.

5) Dot EXE Odin

Dot EXE Odin (Image via Riot Games)

This Odin skin from the Ignition: Act 1 Battle Pass is not upgradeable and has a distinctive look.

The Dot EXE Odin is reminiscent of the well-known science fiction film Tron: Legacy, with its shimmering white lines and black body. It is available for 1000 Valorant Points via the Battle Pass.

4) Reaver Odin

Reaver Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Reaver Odin comes with a unique VFX, SFX, and a killer finisher. The reload animation is something to write home about, and the bullets are automatically loaded inside the chamber by some dark forces, living up to the theme.

The Reaver Odin comes in three variants - red, white, and black and is priced at 1775 Valorant Points.

3) BlastX Odin

BlastX Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The BlastX Odin is a unique cosmetic on the S tier. It fires suction darts instead of bullets and comes with an unwrapping finisher as well as a tearing-down gift-wrap equip animation.

The BlastX Odin is priced at 2175 Valorant Points.

2) Prime Odin

Prime Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Prime Collection is known for its stunning design, unique reload animation, VFX, SFX, and finisher. These qualities go very well with the Odin, hence earning this skin a place on the S tier.

The Prime Odin is available for 1775 VP.

1) Glitchpop Odin

Glitchpop Odin (Image via Riot Games)

The Glitchpop Odin is a visually appealing skin thanks to its vivid colors and holographic logos. The barrel retracts inside after shooting, giving the Odin more life and making it a more robust weapon to use.

The quirky color schemes and VFX, combined with the bullet sound effects, make the Glitchpop Odin arguably the best skin on the beloved gun in Valorant. This skin is fully upgradeable and costs 2175 VP.

The Odin can be one of the most lethal weapons in the hands of the right player. This tier list was developed to help players choose the Odin skin that best suits their individual interests and style.