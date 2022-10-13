Valorant to introduce Iridian Thorn, Rune Stone, and Starlit Odyssey collections in Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass

Episode 5 Act 3 of Valorant is scheduled to arrive in a week's time, bringing forward a brand new Agent, a new edition of the Battlepass, various quality-of-life updates and bug fixes, among other changes.

With the ongoing Episode 5 Act 2 nearing its conclusion, the new Battlepass is also just around the corner. Players can expect several new items to be introduced into the game, including weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, sprays and more. The Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass is scheduled to arrive with Patch 5.08 on October 18, 2022.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass features Iridian Thorn Blade as the melee weapon

Each Act of Valorant features an Act-long Battlepass event that players can complete at the cost of XP. The Battlepass can also be purchased for 1000 Valorant Points (VP), allowing players to reap all of its rewards for a fair cost. Free-to-play gamers can also earn a handful of items from the Battlepass without purchasing it.

The Battlepass in Valorant adds three new weapon collections to the game's skin-pool per Act, with each skinline following a unique theme. Valorant developers at Riot Games have stated that the theme of the upcoming Battlepass is meant to be mysterious and fun, and will lean into the thematic of adventure.

Players who purchase this limited event will have access to every single reward, which includes unique skins for almost all weapons, around 130 Radianite Points (RP), and a generous amount of player cards, gun buddies and sprays. Here are the three skin collections that will be featured in the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass:

Iridian Thorn

Iridium Thorn skin collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Iridian Thorn skin collection will be the first among three collections to be featured in the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass. It features skins for Bucky, Judge, Operator, Sheriff, and Melee (Blade). Skins from this collection do not have any upgradeable features or variants.

Valorant has a unique theme for each of its weapons. According to the game's developers at Riot Games, the Iridian Thorn collection was designed with the intent to look like "a fusion between ancient technology and the natural mystery of a rare flower."

Rune Stone

Rune Stone skin collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Rune Stone collection in Valorant is yet another skin collection that will make its way into the game through the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass. This collection features skins for Bulldog, Marshal, Odin and Shorty. Similar to the Iridium Thorn collection, Rune Stone does not offer any upgradeable features or variants.

Weapons from the Rune Stone collection share a design that resembles the shade of archeological artifacts, which is ultimately the theme that the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass follows.

Starlit Odyssey

Starlit Odyssey skin collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Starlit Odyssey skin collection is perhaps the most exotic out of the three. It features skins for Ghost, Guardian, Vandal and Spectre. Unlike the previous two collections, Starlit Odyssey skins have three additional color variants that players can unlock using Radianite Points.

According to Laura Batlzer, a Producer at Riot Games, the Starlit Odyssey collection is inspired by the tradition of adventurers using stars as a means to navigate their way to their ultimate destination.

The Valorant community has around two months to complete the upcoming Battlepass after its official release on October 18, 2022. Players will have to grind their way through 55 tiers of rewards in order to complete the Battlepass, with the additional option to spend VP to speed up their progress.

