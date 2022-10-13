Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 all Harbor abilities explored: High tide, Reckoning, and more

Previously, there was no information on who may be the next Valorant agent to appear in Episode 5 Act 3, but that has changed with announcements and teases. The news was made available on Valorant's official Twitter account, which featured the new agent and his name in English and Hindi, verifying Harbor's background.

Riot Games' free-to-play first-person hero shooter video game Valorant received the second highest concurrent viewership for any game ever on Twitch when it initially debuted the beta edition in 2020, with 1.73 million viewers turning in across hundreds of broadcasts. Since then, it has been on the incline, with Riot Games releasing new content routinely.

Diving into Harbor's abilities in Valorant

Furthermore, the most recent teaser appears to have disclosed the source of strength for Agent 21, a.k.a. Mage. As discussed in the shooting range teaser, Varun Batra may have gained strength by stealing a powerful magical relic. After stealing a rare and potent artifact, Batra is a renowned fugitive of the covert taskforce Realm.

Riot Games released the Agent trailer for Harbor on October 12, 2022, around a week before his official debut. Fans may see the entire trailer titled 'Turn The Tides' on the Valorant YouTube channel.

The trailer begins in Delhi with a motorbike pursuit in which two other riders pursue Harbor. On the other hand, the Agent is quick to lose them, shutting them down with a missile from his motorbike and a wall of water, respectively. This implies that the new Agent will be able to control the water.

Hailing from India’s coast, Harbor storms the field, wielding ancient technology with dominion over water. He unleashes frothing rapids and crushing waves to shield his allies and pummel those that oppose him. Here are Harbor's abilities

Abilities

High Tide (E)

Equip a wall of water. Fire sends the water forward along the ground. Hold FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, and spawning a wall along the water’s path. Alt-Fire while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are Slowed.

Cove (Q)

Equip a sphere of shielding water. Fire to throw. Alt Fire to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets.

Cascade (C)

Equip a wave of water. Fire sends the wave rolling forward and through walls. Re-use to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are Slowed.

Reckoning (X)

Equip the full power of your Artifact. Fire to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Successive geyser strikes target enemy players in the area. Players caught within a strike are Concussed.

Agent Contract (features these unlockables)

● 3 Sprays

● 2 Player Cards

● 1 Gun Buddy

● 2 Titles

● 1 Sheriff Skin

● Harbor

It'll be interesting to see how the Agent fares against the already powerful set of Agents in Valorant. On October 18, 2022, Agent 21 will be released alongside the next Episode 5 Act 3 update.

