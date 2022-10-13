"We wanted to create an Agent that could compete with Viper": Valorant developers discuss Harbor's design

Valorant's upcoming Agent now has a release date. Varun Batra, aka Harbor, will make his way into the game's agent roster in less than a week, and fans cannot be excited enough. Interestingly, the developers revealed the thought process behind the character. The popular Agent Viper will soon have to deal with a strong competitor in her class.

Harbor can bend the rules of water-based physics by harnessing the power of a powerful artifact. As a Controller Agent, the hunky man of Indian origin will use utilities that act as vision blockers to support his team's strategies. His abilities will also feature two status effects: concussed and slowed.

Harbor's High Tide is pretty similar to what Viper offers with her Toxic Screen, the only noticeable difference being the status effect associated with each. This is exactly what the developers had intended for the Controller meta in Valorant.

Everything you need to know about the Valorant Agent's design

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT R A J A

ft. ARB4 x Tienas x Mangal Suvarnan

Dropping soon. Pre-save: R A J Aft. ARB4 x Tienas x Mangal SuvarnanDropping soon. Pre-save: found.ee/RAJA_VAL 🎵 R A J A 🎵ft. ARB4 x Tienas x Mangal SuvarnanDropping soon. Pre-save: found.ee/RAJA_VAL https://t.co/yMzLs7KJzM

Harbor will offer a utility kit at par with Viper's in controlling large, open spaces. He will also be the only Controller Agent (presently) who does not need to enter a different dimension (Astra and Omen) or depend on a map (Viper and Omen) to place vision blockers (smokes or walls). According to Riot, Harbor will enter Valorant on October 18, alongside a brand new act in Episode 5.

Alexander Mistakidis, the Designer, explained:

"We set out to create a Controller that didn't have to go off into another world or look at a map to place their vision block. We also wanted to create an Agent that could compete with Viper on the maps where she is almost exclusively played."

Viper enjoys the highest pick rate on maps like Breeze, Icebox, and Bind. However, her utilities are extremely versatile, making her a fitting Controller Agent on any Valorant map.

Omen and Brimstone may enjoy decent pick rates, but most would agree that they aren't at par with Viper. Astra has consistently been the least-favorite Controller Agent in Valorant, so she isn't comparable to Viper at any cost.

Harbor with his Ultimate, Reckoning (Image via Riot Games)

With Harbor's introduction, players will have a second viable (possibly better) option on Breeze, Pearl, and Icebox, where Viper seems to be the most fitting pick.

Joe Killeen, the Narrative Writer, explained how the team took inspiration from Indian mythic heroes, who have displayed unforgettable valor and become legends in the process. He further explained:

"Finding the right way to do that in VALORANT, where every Agent shares that heroism, became the trick. To that end, we were inspired again by the many objects of power and mystery that are scattered throughout Indian legends and stories. It was from there that the idea of an ancient radianite artifact wielder was born. Our relic-seeking adventurer being someone whose mission is to protect and preserve these items of antiquity took form around that."

The idea of an ancient radianite relic acting as a source of power for an Agent also came through Indian legends and stories.

Many fans have praised Harbor's appearance and overall design from his first look. The team certainly did an impressive job with the water-bending Radianite. Joe Killeen explained how the team focused on extensive research to represent Harbor's origins as authentically as possible:

"We contracted with multiple external consultants from India to aggregate for us a ton of research on the country’s: regions, cities, languages, traditions, values, pastimes, food and drink, media, and on and on - for the internal team to immerse themselves in - and be inspired by - and incorporate into their work. Then the iterative feedback cycle would begin, passing our work-in-progress back and forth with them to ensure our interpretations hit the mark. Our writers worked hand in hand with Indian Rioters in Riot’s MENA office and Los Angeles to help shape Harbor’s voice, demeanor, and use of Hindi."

Despite a few roadblocks the team faced while creating him, Harbor is now ready to bend Valorant's meta like never before.

Poll : 0 votes