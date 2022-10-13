Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass: Every Spray, Card, and Gun Buddy coming to the game

Episode 5 Act 3 of Valorant is scheduled to commence next week with the arrival of Patch 5.08. The third and final Act of Episode 5: Dimension will introduce the game's latest Controller Agent - Harbor, the new Battlepass, quality-of-life changes, bug fixes, and more.

Valorant enthusiasts always have a myriad of interesting new features to look forward to at the start of each Act. Episode 5 Act 3 is set to change the game's existing meta with the launch of a new Agent. It will also bring forward several new UI improvements, a new skin collection, and the highly anticipated Battlepass, among other changes. Patch 5.08 is expected to arrive on October 18, 2022.

All sprays, player cards, gun buddies and more in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass

Battlepass in Valorant is an in-game event that players can complete to earn a ton of exciting rewards. Costing 1000 Valorant Points (VP), this once-in-an-Act event is often considered the most cost-effective way for players to get their hands on in-game cosmetics.

The Battlepass has 55 tiers in total, which can be completed at the cost of in-game XP. Items such as weapon skins, gun buddies, sprays, player cards, titles, and Radianite Points (RP) can be redeemed from the Battlepass by completing each of its tiers.

The Iridian Thorn, Rune Stone, and Starlit Odyssey skin collections will grace the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass as its most exclusive content. However, Riot Games also provides a set of well-designed player cards, sprays and gun buddies for their playerbase to enjoy. The contents of the upcoming Battlepass are as such:

Sprays

Battlepass sprays, Episode 5 Act 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sprays are perishable stickers that can be applied on any in-game surfaces during the course of a match, irrespective of the game-mode. There are three types of sprays that can be acquired in Valorant - pre-round, mid-round, and post-round - depending on the time of application. Sprays are also capable of having their own exclusive animation and sound-effects.

In the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass, Riot Games will provide players with a total of 15 different sprays, out of which 1 can be acquired for free (Battlepass free track). They are as follows:

Breach's Approval

Sketchy AFK

Treat Those Burns

Always Watching

Fascinating

Fill Your Card

Hawk Out

I Sleep

Mind Blown

No Vision

See You Next Round

Simple Instructions (Free track)

Surprise! It's A Tiger

Unconditional Surrender

Written In The Stars

Player cards

Player cards, Episode 5 Act 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Player cards are images that players can equip as their in-game display picture. Equipped player cards are visible to the player, their in-game friends, and their opponents in the various modes of matchmaking.

The upcoming Battlepass will feature a total of 13 different player cards, out of which 2 can be redeemed for free without purchasing the Battlepass. Here are all the player cards that will be released alongside the Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass:

Astral Conduit (Free track)

Sneakerhead Gold

Grand Designs

Harbor ID

Icebox Schema

Iridian Thorn

Rune Stone

Sneakerhead

Unearthed: The Bracelet

Unearthed: The Guantlet

Unearthed: The Mask (Free track)

Unstoppable: Omen

Written In The Stars Sova

Gun buddies

Gun buddies, Episode 5 Act 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gun buddies are a form of in-game cosmetics that act as a companion to the weapon models. Players have the option to attach a single gun buddy along with every weapon skin.

The Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass will feature a total of 10 unique gun buddies, out of which 2 are available in the Battlepass' free route. Here are all the upcoming gun buddies in Valorant's upcoming Battlepass:

Can't Break Me (Free track)

Corbin's Light (Free track)

Ep5 Act3 Coin

Shell Song (Epilogue)

Halo Halo

Iridian Thorn

Ornamental Commander

Rune Stone

Shell Song

Star Lotus

Poll : 0 votes