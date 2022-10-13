How to get Harbor's Sheriff in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3

Every Agent in Valorant has a specific weapon skin assigned to them. Furthermore, these weapon skins cannot be purchased from the in-game store. While some of these skins are somewhat dull, a few are vibrant and reflect the Agent's personality very well.

Harbor, the newest Controller in Valorant, will be arriving with his very own Sheriff skin soon. He was seen firing the weapon in the trailer while being chased by REALM operatives. Here's everything that players need to know about Harbor's Sheriff in Valorant.

How to unlock Harbor's Sheriff in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3

As is the case with all Agent-specific weapon skins, Harbor's Sheriff skin will be available through his Contract. Once players have activated his Agent Contract, they will have to make their way through to Level 5 to unlock Harbor. After that, they must keep leveling it up all the way to Level 10 to unlock this Sheriff skin.

Unfortunately, there's no way to accelerate this process. Players will have to level up the Agent Contract by playing matches and earning XP. A regular match provides an average of 800 XP at the base level. Certain factors such as the number of rounds played and the overall outcome of the match can influence the amount of XP earned in a single Valorant match. Completing Daily and Weekly challenges offer fair amounts of XP as well, which also contributes towards the leveling up procedure in the game.

These Daily and Weekly Challenges routinely change and can consist of some simple challenges that include, but are not limited to, headshot eliminations, weapon and shield purchases, and ability usage. Unlike many other live service games, there are no executable XP glitches in Valorant, so the overall XP grind might be considered as tedious.

That said, Harbor is, in essence, a relic hunter who used to work for REALM. During one mission, he ended up with an ancient relic attached to his wrist. The relic made him a fugitive while granting him the power to "bend" water to his will, much like the Water Benders from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Although his water bending techniques are rather crude, they get the job done.

According to Riot Games, Harbor is a Controller Agent. It has been some time since a new Controller Agent was added to the game's roster. Given how his abilities have been designed, he could very well be an alternative to Viper. The Controller meta has been dominated by the American Bio-chemist for a while now, so it will be interesting to see how Harbor's arrival affects the entire meta.

To sum it up, Harbor looks like an interesting agent, primarily because of his skillset and origins. The entire Valorant community has been anticipating his arrival for several months now. Now that Riot Games has given everyone a preview of his gameplay and abilities, it's only a matter of time before he officially hits the game.

Poll : 0 votes