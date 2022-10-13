5 most expensive Sheriff skins in Valorant ranked

Most professional Valorant players choose the Sheriff as a sidearm. Some skins in Valorant are so enjoyable to use that they become addictive. Players will utilize the skins for this gun expressly to make themselves feel better after those precise headshots. The Sheriff's only challenge is deciding which visually stunning skins to use. This article ranks all of the finest Sheriff skins from worst to best.

Some call it a Deagle from CS:GO, while others call it a revolver. The Sheriff is the most recognizable and most costly sidearm in Valorant. With the right crosshair placement, timing, and positioning, you can perform some jaw-dropping moves with this pistol.

These are the most expensive Sheriff skins players can get in Valorant

The Sheriff taps adversaries on the skull at close range but only fairly well at long range. In this situation, two head taps are required. As a result, you may still challenge adversaries in your Eco Rounds because they can die instantly at close range.

In terms of bullet penetration, the Sheriff has a high penetration level and can easily pass through virtually all of the wall-bang areas. The only issue is that every round matters because the Sheriff's magazine is nearly empty. Each clip only has six bullets.

In each round, you can obtain the Sheriff for 800 credits. The following section dives into the most expensive skins for the Sheriff sidearm in Valorant.

5) Singularity

The Valorant Singularity Sheriff, which has an angular black appearance with a purple barrel, was launched on October 13, 2020. The entire singularity bundle includes a knife, Sheriff, Spectre, Phantom, and Ares firearms, all of which include a black hole finisher: shooting an energy pulse and pulling the adversary into oblivion through a black hole.

The total cost of the set is 8,700 VP, with the knife costing 4350 VP and the firearms costing 2,175 VP apiece.

4) Sentinels of Light

The new Valorant Sentinels of Light Sheriff skin was introduced on July 21, 2021, as part of a five-skin set. The set has a magical aura, with a crystalline structure and three skin variations throughout each weapon. A knife, sheriff, vandal, operator, and areas are included in the set.

3) ChronoVoid

The Valorant Chronovoid Sheriff is part of the Chronovoid Collection, a new retail set made available on September 20, 2022. The complete set comes with a melee, Sheriff gun, Judge, Phantom, and Vandal. Each skin comes with three unlockable extra versions. The collection costs a total of 8,700 VP.

2) Arcane

For those who are unaware, the Arcane Sheriff is one of the rarest skins in the game and one of the most beautiful. The Arcane Sheriff skin was created in cooperation with another Riot Games initiative and flagship animated program, Arcane.

The Sheriff was available in the store for two weeks in November 2021, and players were able to purchase it at that time. However, since the weapon's debut, it hasn't surfaced in any Valorant stores, and it doesn't appear that the skin will be offered again.

1) Protocol 781-A

The Protocol 781-A Bundle includes Ultra Edition Skins. This package includes the Terminator-style Sheriff Skin. A blend of Future and Military stands out from the rest of the skins. The Sheriff comes with a plethora of Variants. You can select from the White/Pink, Red/Blue, or Green options. The original is silver and red, and it appears to be lifelike.

Upgrade choices include VFX, Animations, SFX, GFX, and a Finisher. But that's not all there is to it. You may choose between two voices: a female voice for the Green and White/Pink patterns and a male voice for the Red/Blue and Default patterns.

