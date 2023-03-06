Valorant is all set to kickstart its competitive season with the Episode 6 Act 2 update. Riot Games will introduce a brand new battlepass alongside the seasonal patch, containing three new skin lines - Signature, Tilde, and Topotek collection.

The Topotek collection of weapon skins features smooth design elements with geometrical edges throughout the body. Players can get their hands on the entire collection by completing the required tiers of the battlepass. All Topotek elements will be included within the battlepass with Signature and Tilde collections.

Here is a detailed look at the collection arriving with Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass.

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass Topotek collection details

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Why settle for one, when you can have five?



Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with Episode 6: Act II. Why settle for one, when you can have five? Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with Episode 6: Act II. https://t.co/2mdB1WQgox

Riot Games has a talented group of developers capable of cooking up new ideas and integrating them into weapon skin designs. The Topotek collection is another result of the hard work poured into the development of the battlepass.

The player base entertains such designs as they can obtain several skins from the battlepass at a much cheaper price tag. The variation of artwork in Valorant has successfully created a wide range of weapon collections and bundles for the community.

Release date

The Topotek collection will arrive in Valorant alongside the Episode 6 Act 2 update. As soon as the patch goes live, players can update their games through the Riot Client on March 7 or 8, depending on the user region.

The collection will be available to all players via the latest battlepass.

Topotek collection price

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



found.ee/greaterthanone Take another cruise in Gekko’s crew with “>one” the ericdoa and VALORANT track featured in Gekko’s Agent Trailer. LISTEN NOW: Take another cruise in Gekko’s crew with “>one” the ericdoa and VALORANT track featured in Gekko’s Agent Trailer. LISTEN NOW: ▶️ found.ee/greaterthanone https://t.co/7cXWJprbHq

The Topotek collection can be obtained from the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass. The entire pack will not be available in the store for direct purchases. Players can only earn these skins by purchasing the battlepass for 1000 Valorant Points (VP) and completing all the tiers.

Topotek collection’s design

The Topotek collection showcases an interesting design approach. The entire skin line blends a subtle color palette with straightforward design elements and geometric shapes. Despite containing the flashy Signature collection, the Topotek skins can capture the player base's imagination.

Its color palette features hues of blue, green, and even a shade of pink. This move seems to be inspired by the color elements present in the development of the Initiator Agent Kay/O. The integration of clear matte hues precisely divides the guns into different color zones and holds the entire design together.

All weapons in Topotek collection

The Topotek collection will feature a total of four Valorant weapons in its skin line. Here is a list of all the guns that will receive the Topotek makeover in the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass.

Bucky

Ghost

Odin

Phantom

The collection will follow previous trends and distribute the skins over various tiers in the battlepass.

Variants

Unfortunately, the Topotek collection will not feature any variants for weapon skins. The Tilde collection will be the only skin line in the Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass to arrive with a total of four variants, including the base one.

The upcoming Valorant seasonal update will be massive as Riot is slated to introduce the new Initiator Agent Gekko to the roster. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

