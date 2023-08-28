Valorant
  • home icon
  • Valorant
  • Valorant Episode 7 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Aug 28, 2023 15:32 GMT
Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 all Battlepass tiers and rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 all Battlepass tiers and rewards (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is close to being released. The much-anticipated update is finally here with a brand new map, Sunset, some significant Agent changes, a completely reworked Breeze, the new Imperium skin collection, and, not to forget, the valuable and eagerly awaited Battlepass. This time, Riot has greatly improved Valorant's Battlepass, considering its poor version in the last Act.

The Battlepass will be available to players once the new Act of Valorant launches on August 29, 2023. Let us dive into the details and determine whether it is worth purchasing.

Valorant's episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass: List of all free and premium rewards

youtube-cover

As usual, the Battlepass in Episode 7 Act 2 of Valorant will cost 1000 VP, equivalent to $10 or 800 INR. You will get several skins for various guns, including a Phantom and a Vandal skin, along with other sprays, player cards, and gun buddies as rewards.

The Battlepass is always value for money as you get various rewards for a nominal amount. Thus, you can grow your collection without spending much on the Imperium bundle, which will also be released with the new Act. Some of the highlights of this act are -

Free track highlights

  • Transition Shorty
  • Nanobomb player card
  • Scribble Squad spray
  • On the Low gun buddy

Premium track highlights

  • Freehand Ghost
  • Transition player card
  • Old Roads player card
  • Oh, I See spray
  • Transition Vandal
  • RDVR Phantom
  • Transition Knife

Let us now look at all the Battlepass tiers and rewards in the new Act of Valorant.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Battlepass rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass rewards tiers 1-5 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Panoramic Classic
  • Sunset Scoot gun buddy
  • 10 Radianite points
  • Freehand player card
  • Freehand Ghost

Free

  • Gelato player card
  • Default player title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Battlepass rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass rewards tiers 6-10 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Power Punch spray
  • Transition spray
  • 10 Radianite points
  • Transition player card
  • Transition Stinger

Free

  • Ep 7//2 Coin buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Battlepass rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass rewards tiers 11-15 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Panoramic player card
  • Panoramic spray
  • 10 Radianite points
  • Panoramic gun buddy
  • Panoramic Bucky

Free

  • 10 Radianite points
  • Rawr player title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Battlepass rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass rewards tiers 16-20 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Freehand Spectre
  • Old Roads player card
  • Freehand spray
  • 10 Radianite points
  • Panoramic Guardian

Free

  • Crane Blossom spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Battlepass rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass rewards tiers 21-25 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Loyal Look spray
  • 10 Radianite points
  • Transition gun buddy
  • Oh, I See spray
  • Transition Vandal

Free

  • Nanobomb player card
  • 10 Radianite points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Battlepass rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass rewards tiers 26-30 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Wave Rider spray
  • 10 Radianite points
  • TechTechie'suble spray
  • Vitruvian Wingman player card
  • Freehand Odin

Free

  • Mid-Autumn Sweet gun buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Battlepass rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass rewards tiers 31-35 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • No Hands player card
  • 10 Radianite points
  • Alley-Oop gun buddy
  • The Great Responsibility spray
  • Transition Bulldog

Free

  • 10 Radianite points
  • Owo player title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Battlepass rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass rewards tiers 36-40 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Exit Wound spray
  • Terrarium Treasure gun buddy
  • Battle Sage player card
  • 10 Radianite points
  • Freehand Marshal

Free

  • Scribble Squad spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Battlepass rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass rewards tiers 41-45 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • 10 Radianite points
  • Latest Issue player card
  • Defuse Deception spray
  • Purrfect Pat spray
  • RDVR Phantom

Free

  • On the Low gun buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Battlepass rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass rewards tiers 46-50 (Image via Riot Games)

Premium

  • Roll On spray
  • Ups and Downs gun buddy
  • Versus // Jett+Jett player card
  • 10 Radianite points
  • Transition Knife

Free

  • Transition Shorty
  • Bulletproof player card

Epilogue rewards

Battlepass Epilogue rewards (Image via Riot Games)
Battlepass Epilogue rewards (Image via Riot Games)
  • Epilogue: Alley-Oop gun buddy
  • 10 Radianite points
  • 10 Radianite points
  • 10 Radianite points
  • Epilogue: No Hands player card
youtube-cover

Apart from the usual Battlepass, the new update is bringing a brand new map, Sunset, and a flurry of Agent changes, which will change how Valorant is now played.

Quick Links

Edited by Arkaprovo Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...