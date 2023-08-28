Valorant Episode 7 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is close to being released. The much-anticipated update is finally here with a brand new map, Sunset, some significant Agent changes, a completely reworked Breeze, the new Imperium skin collection, and, not to forget, the valuable and eagerly awaited Battlepass. This time, Riot has greatly improved Valorant's Battlepass, considering its poor version in the last Act.
The Battlepass will be available to players once the new Act of Valorant launches on August 29, 2023. Let us dive into the details and determine whether it is worth purchasing.
Valorant's episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass: List of all free and premium rewards
As usual, the Battlepass in Episode 7 Act 2 of Valorant will cost 1000 VP, equivalent to $10 or 800 INR. You will get several skins for various guns, including a Phantom and a Vandal skin, along with other sprays, player cards, and gun buddies as rewards.
The Battlepass is always value for money as you get various rewards for a nominal amount. Thus, you can grow your collection without spending much on the Imperium bundle, which will also be released with the new Act. Some of the highlights of this act are -
Free track highlights
- Transition Shorty
- Nanobomb player card
- Scribble Squad spray
- On the Low gun buddy
Premium track highlights
- Freehand Ghost
- Transition player card
- Old Roads player card
- Oh, I See spray
- Transition Vandal
- RDVR Phantom
- Transition Knife
Let us now look at all the Battlepass tiers and rewards in the new Act of Valorant.
Tier 1-5 rewards
Premium
- Panoramic Classic
- Sunset Scoot gun buddy
- 10 Radianite points
- Freehand player card
- Freehand Ghost
Free
- Gelato player card
- Default player title
Tier 6-10 rewards
Premium
- Power Punch spray
- Transition spray
- 10 Radianite points
- Transition player card
- Transition Stinger
Free
- Ep 7//2 Coin buddy
Tier 11-15 rewards
Premium
- Panoramic player card
- Panoramic spray
- 10 Radianite points
- Panoramic gun buddy
- Panoramic Bucky
Free
- 10 Radianite points
- Rawr player title
Tier 16-20 rewards
Premium
- Freehand Spectre
- Old Roads player card
- Freehand spray
- 10 Radianite points
- Panoramic Guardian
Free
- Crane Blossom spray
Tier 21-25 rewards
Premium
- Loyal Look spray
- 10 Radianite points
- Transition gun buddy
- Oh, I See spray
- Transition Vandal
Free
- Nanobomb player card
- 10 Radianite points
Tier 26-30 rewards
Premium
- Wave Rider spray
- 10 Radianite points
- TechTechie'suble spray
- Vitruvian Wingman player card
- Freehand Odin
Free
- Mid-Autumn Sweet gun buddy
Tier 31-35 rewards
Premium
- No Hands player card
- 10 Radianite points
- Alley-Oop gun buddy
- The Great Responsibility spray
- Transition Bulldog
Free
- 10 Radianite points
- Owo player title
Tier 36-40 rewards
Premium
- Exit Wound spray
- Terrarium Treasure gun buddy
- Battle Sage player card
- 10 Radianite points
- Freehand Marshal
Free
- Scribble Squad spray
Tier 41-45 rewards
Premium
- 10 Radianite points
- Latest Issue player card
- Defuse Deception spray
- Purrfect Pat spray
- RDVR Phantom
Free
- On the Low gun buddy
Tier 46-50 rewards
Premium
- Roll On spray
- Ups and Downs gun buddy
- Versus // Jett+Jett player card
- 10 Radianite points
- Transition Knife
Free
- Transition Shorty
- Bulletproof player card
Epilogue rewards
- Epilogue: Alley-Oop gun buddy
- 10 Radianite points
- 10 Radianite points
- 10 Radianite points
- Epilogue: No Hands player card
Apart from the usual Battlepass, the new update is bringing a brand new map, Sunset, and a flurry of Agent changes, which will change how Valorant is now played.