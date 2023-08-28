Valorant Episode 7 Act 2: All Battlepass tiers and rewards

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is close to being released. The much-anticipated update is finally here with a brand new map, Sunset, some significant Agent changes, a completely reworked Breeze, the new Imperium skin collection, and, not to forget, the valuable and eagerly awaited Battlepass. This time, Riot has greatly improved Valorant's Battlepass, considering its poor version in the last Act.

The Battlepass will be available to players once the new Act of Valorant launches on August 29, 2023. Let us dive into the details and determine whether it is worth purchasing.

Valorant's episode 7 Act 1 Battlepass: List of all free and premium rewards

As usual, the Battlepass in Episode 7 Act 2 of Valorant will cost 1000 VP, equivalent to $10 or 800 INR. You will get several skins for various guns, including a Phantom and a Vandal skin, along with other sprays, player cards, and gun buddies as rewards.

The Battlepass is always value for money as you get various rewards for a nominal amount. Thus, you can grow your collection without spending much on the Imperium bundle, which will also be released with the new Act. Some of the highlights of this act are -

Free track highlights

Transition Shorty

Nanobomb player card

Scribble Squad spray

On the Low gun buddy

Premium track highlights

Freehand Ghost

Transition player card

Old Roads player card

Oh, I See spray

Transition Vandal

RDVR Phantom

Transition Knife

Let us now look at all the Battlepass tiers and rewards in the new Act of Valorant.

Tier 1-5 rewards

Premium

Panoramic Classic

Sunset Scoot gun buddy

10 Radianite points

Freehand player card

Freehand Ghost

Free

Gelato player card

Default player title

Tier 6-10 rewards

Premium

Power Punch spray

Transition spray

10 Radianite points

Transition player card

Transition Stinger

Free

Ep 7//2 Coin buddy

Tier 11-15 rewards

Premium

Panoramic player card

Panoramic spray

10 Radianite points

Panoramic gun buddy

Panoramic Bucky

Free

10 Radianite points

Rawr player title

Tier 16-20 rewards

Premium

Freehand Spectre

Old Roads player card

Freehand spray

10 Radianite points

Panoramic Guardian

Free

Crane Blossom spray

Tier 21-25 rewards

Premium

Loyal Look spray

10 Radianite points

Transition gun buddy

Oh, I See spray

Transition Vandal

Free

Nanobomb player card

10 Radianite points

Tier 26-30 rewards

Premium

Wave Rider spray

10 Radianite points

TechTechie'suble spray

Vitruvian Wingman player card

Freehand Odin

Free

Mid-Autumn Sweet gun buddy

Tier 31-35 rewards

Premium

No Hands player card

10 Radianite points

Alley-Oop gun buddy

The Great Responsibility spray

Transition Bulldog

Free

10 Radianite points

Owo player title

Tier 36-40 rewards

Premium

Exit Wound spray

Terrarium Treasure gun buddy

Battle Sage player card

10 Radianite points

Freehand Marshal

Free

Scribble Squad spray

Tier 41-45 rewards

Premium

10 Radianite points

Latest Issue player card

Defuse Deception spray

Purrfect Pat spray

RDVR Phantom

Free

On the Low gun buddy

Tier 46-50 rewards

Premium

Roll On spray

Ups and Downs gun buddy

Versus // Jett+Jett player card

10 Radianite points

Transition Knife

Free

Transition Shorty

Bulletproof player card

Epilogue rewards

Epilogue: Alley-Oop gun buddy

10 Radianite points

10 Radianite points

10 Radianite points

Epilogue: No Hands player card

Apart from the usual Battlepass, the new update is bringing a brand new map, Sunset, and a flurry of Agent changes, which will change how Valorant is now played.