How much does Valorant's Imperium skin collection cost?

Valorant is all but set to launch the latest skin bundle, Imperium, in the live serves with the release of Episode 7 Act 2. Fans are waiting in anticipation to get their hands on this elegant and truly majestic skinline which incorporates Chinese-themed dragons and an exquisite and royal gun design. This makes it a highly enticing bundle and one that will be quite pricy.

The bundle will hit the stores on August 29, 2023, or August 30, 2023, depending on where players live. This article will go over the price of the upcoming Imperium skin bundle and the weapons included in the collection.

Valorant Imperium skin bundle price

Imperium Operator (Image via Riot Games)

The Imperium skin bundle in Valorant will be categorized into the Exclusive tier. It consists of five weapons, which include four guns and a melee. The weapon skins in the Imperium bundle and their prices are as follows:

Imperium Vandal - 2175 VP

- 2175 VP Imperium Sheriff - 2175 VP

- 2175 VP Imperium Operator - 2175 VP

- 2175 VP Imperium Judge - 2175 VP

- 2175 VP Blades of Imperium (Melee) - 4350 VP

The other cosmetics that are in the skinline include:

Imperium Spray - 325 VP

- 325 VP Imperium Player Card - 375 VP

- 375 VP Imperium Gun Buddy - 475 VP

Due to the bundle being classified as an Exclusive skin collection, the Imperium skins will unfortunately not be available in the Night Market. The entire bundle will only be up for grabs for a limited time. After this time frame, players will have to rely on luck for an Imperium skin to pop up in their daily store.

All variants present in Imperium skin bundle

Imperium Pearl Variant finisher (Image via Riot Games)

The Imperium skin bundle in Valorant will feature colorful and elegant variants. The four variants include:

Base Imperium (Jade and Gold)

Variant 1 (Ruby)

Variant 2 (Pearl)

Variant 3 (Obsidian)

The initial variant is given for free and is the default color palette for all the weapons in the bundle. The remaining variants can be purchased with Radianite Points, with each costing 15 RP. Radianite Points can be acquired by progressing through the Battlepass and purchasing it or by spending Valorant Points.

Overall, the Imperium skin bundle has been priced adequately. It absolutely deserves to be an Exclusive tier item and has all the features of a truly wonderful skin. Paired with a unique melee, this skinline has the potential to be one of the best in the game, thanks to its clean looks and impressive finisher.