Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass release date for all regions

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is just around the corner, and it's bringing a bag full of surprises, including the much-anticipated Battlepass. Get ready to dive into the frenzy of changes and the new Battlepass that's set to give Riot's tactical shooter an overhaul like never before.

Valorant enthusiasts are looking forward to the Battlepass and the goodies it will bring, as always. We'll have all the details about the Battlepass soon, but for now, let's look at the launch timings for all regions.

Release date and global drop times for Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is marching onto the stage on August 29, 2023, and Riot Games has provided the scoop on the global drop times. Here's when you can dive into the action:

22:00 BST (United Kingdom): Players in the United Kingdom and neighboring regions, the update drops at 10 pm.

Players in the United Kingdom and neighboring regions, the update drops at 10 pm. 05:00 SGT (Singapore): Players in Singapore will kick off the morning with the new update.

Players in Singapore will kick off the morning with the new update. 06:00 KST (Korea): The Koreans will also be diving in early morning.

The Koreans will also be diving in early morning. 18:00 BRT (Latin America): The update drops in the evening for Latin America.

The update drops in the evening for Latin America. 17:00 ET (United States): 5 pm for Eastern Time zone in the United States.

5 pm for Eastern Time zone in the United States. 14:00 PT (United States): 2 pm for Pacific Time zone in the United States.

2 pm for Pacific Time zone in the United States. 23:00 CEST (Europe): Central Europe gets the update as the clock strikes 11.

Central Europe gets the update as the clock strikes 11. 2:30 am IST August 30 (India): India, set your alarms for the dawn of August 30.

The Battlepass will be made available with the launch of the game after the server downtime which usually lasts around 2 to 4 hours.

A sneak peek at patch 7.04

Hold your horses because patch 7.04 is about to blow our minds. While Riot Games is keeping the full patch notes a bit of a secret, they've thrown us a bone with a preview that's got us all talking. Brace yourselves for tweaks to Agents, their abilities, and even the nuts and bolts of the gameplay. The goal? To make everything more balanced and strategic in Valorant.

Giving Jett a taste of balance

Jett can't stay out of the spotlight, and Riot has once again taken a shot at bringing her into line. This time around, Jett's Updraft charges are getting slashed to just one, while her ultimate points are getting an increase from 7 to 8. Her Cloudburst's duration is shrinking from 4.5 seconds to a mere 2.5 seconds. It's like they want us to really think before we leap.

Shaking things up for Astra and Skye

Astra, our queen of the cosmos, is getting some tweaks with the new update. Her Nova Pulse's startup time is taking a drop from 1.25 to 1 second. Her Gravity Well's startup time is getting an increase from 0.6 to 1.25 seconds. Astra's Cosmic Divide is going full soundproof - it will now block out all those pesky sounds from the other side.

And don't think Skye's getting away without a makeover. Her Guiding Light's casting time is getting cut short from 2.5 seconds to a snappier 2 seconds. Her trusty Trailblazer's health is taking a hit from 100 to 80, and her Seekers are getting a health trim from 150 to 120. In addition to this, Skye will need 8 ultimate points for her Seekers now.

Riot Games is on a mission to clear things up in the battlefield chaos in Valorant. They're dialing back on the oomph of large area-of-effect Ultimates and even knocking down the health of the shootable utilities. Sounds like they're painting a clearer picture for us in all the chaos!