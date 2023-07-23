Valorant ultimate abilities: 5 common mistakes and how to fix them

Valorant's ultimate abilities can be game-changers when used effectively, but many players often make critical mistakes that lead to wasted opportunities and lost matches. It usually takes multiple rounds to charge up the ultimate and it's the most crucial ability in Valorant. In this article, we'll break down five common ultimate ability mistakes and provide actionable tips on how to use them more efficiently.

Whether you're a Skye, Phoenix, Omen, Sova, or Jett player, these tips will help you make better decisions and have a greater impact on the battlefield in Riot's tactical shooter.

How to fix common mistakes in Valorant

1) Skye's Seekers: Timing and coordination

Skye's ultimate, Seekers, is a powerful tool for gathering information and distracting enemies during an objective push in Valorant. However, many players make the mistake of using it too early, without support or pressure. This often leads to the ultimate being easily dealt with by the enemy team, resulting in wasted potential.

To maximize the value of Seekers, consider these tips:

Combine Seekers with flash or utility to make it harder for enemies to peek and counter it effectively. Clear close corners or areas before deploying the ultimate, allowing them time to gather more information and have a greater impact. Use Seekers with your team to apply pressure collectively. Joint rushes can be highly effective for takes or retakes, increasing the chances of gaining value from the ultimate.

2) Phoenix's Run It Back: Focus on space creation

Phoenix's ultimate, Run It Back, allows him to temporarily return to his original location after death. While it can lead to amazing plays, players often prioritize getting kills rather than creating space for their team in Valorant.

To get consistent value from Run It Back:

Avoid giving away your location by clearing close angles and ensuring your team is ready to capitalize on the ultimate. Focus on creating space for your team rather than solely going for kills. Use the advantage of surprise to gather ground for your teammates.

3) Omen's From the Shadows: Predictive plays and pressure

Omen's ultimate, From the Shadows, grants him the ability to teleport across the map. Many players use it aggressively and get caught out, losing their utility impact for their team in Valorant.

To use From the Shadows more effectively, follow these tips:

Combine the teleport with pressure from your team, making it harder for enemies to deal with your presence. Utilize the information you have about map control to predict enemy rushes and deny them with your ultimate, leading to impactful plays.

4) Sova's Hunter's Fury: Denying defuses and map control

Sova's ultimate, Hunter's Fury, is a powerful ability for denying defuses and clearing areas. However, players often miss opportunities to get maximum value from it.

To use Hunter's Fury effectively, use these tips:

Focus on denying defuses and be aware of enemy positions to ensure your shots can't be tanked or evaded easily. Use the ultimate in combination with map control information to predict enemy plays and hit multiple enemies at once, disrupting their plans.

5) Jett's Blade Storm: Mastering movement and survivability

Jett's ultimate, Blade Storm, grants her powerful precision-throwing knives. However, players often struggle to stay alive and make the most of the ability.

To maximize Blade Storm's potential:

Emphasize movement and survivability over strict accuracy. Utilize slides, jumps, and other advanced movement techniques to make yourself harder to hit. Master the timing of sliding after jumping on the ground to maintain momentum and unpredictability. Use Blade Storm's mobility to rotate quickly when needed. This will allow you to apply pressure from different angles and catch opponents off guard.

Mastering ultimate abilities in Valorant requires a combination of strategy, coordination, and movement proficiency. By avoiding common mistakes and following the tips provided for each Agent's ultimate, you can significantly impact the outcome of matches and elevate your gameplay. Don't hesitate, start implementing these tips today and witness your climb to success!